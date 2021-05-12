Unisys Stealth® Wins the Aegis Graham Bell Award for "Innovation in Cyber Security"

BANGALORE, India and BLUE BELL, Pa., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) today announced that Unisys Stealth® has been named a winner in the category of "Innovation in Cybersecurity" in the 11th Aegis Graham Bell Awards. The winner was selected based on its ability to address a pertinent market problem as well as its innovativeness, impact on business objectives and social impact.

As today's cyber threats grow in scope and complexity, a focus on perimeter security alone is insufficient. A recent report from the U.S. National Security Agency noted that embracing a Zero Trust model can better position organizations to secure sensitive data, systems, and services. However, implementation can be complex, especially as many companies have struggled to adapt security policies to accommodate the rise in remote workers over the past year.

Stealth™ uses micro-segmentation, encryption and dynamic isolation to contain threats and protect public, private, hybrid, multi-cloud and on-premises environments. Stealth can be implemented with no impact on an organization's existing infrastructure, making Zero Trust a viable and effective cybersecurity approach for organizations. This is even more critical in a post-pandemic world where enterprise boundaries are fading like never before. Stealth provides virtual agent support across operating systems, including macOS, iOS, iPadOS, Windows and Android, enabling support for the broadest array of digital infrastructure in the IT industry.

"We are extremely proud to be recognized with this prestigious award. With the increase in remote working and reliance on cloud technology, organizations need to both simplify and strengthen their security posture. We offer a solution that simplifies the complexity of implementation, representation, and deployment of the product across thousands of endpoints," said Sumed Marwaha, Regional Services Vice President and Managing Director, Unisys India.

The Aegis Graham Bell Awards are a tribute to the father of the telephony and great innovator, Alexander Graham Bell. Initiated by India's Aegis School of Business, Data Science and Cyber Security, the awards promote innovation and recognize outstanding contributions by innovators.

This award marks the latest recognition for Unisys. The company recently announced that leading global analyst firm NelsonHall named the company as an overall market segment leader in cognitive and self-healing IT infrastructure management services. Global research and advisory firm Gartner Inc. recently named Unisys a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Workplace Services, and leading global technology research and advisory firm Information Services Group (ISG) recognized the company as a global leader in digital workplace services in their reports on the U.S., the U.K. and Brazil.

For more information on Unisys' security offerings, go to: stealthsecurity.unisys.com.

About Unisys

Unisys is a global IT services company that delivers successful outcomes for the most demanding businesses and governments. Unisys offerings include digital workplace services, cloud and infrastructure services and software operating environments for high-intensity enterprise computing. Unisys integrates security into all of its solutions. For more information on how Unisys delivers for its clients across the government, financial services and commercial markets, visit www.unisys.com.

