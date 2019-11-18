Unisys to Co-Host Government, Industry and Academic Leaders for First National Cybersecurity Moonshot Pillar Workshop

AUBURN, Ala. and BLUE BELL, Pa., Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) today announced the company will co-host the first National Cybersecurity Moonshot Workshop to focus on developing an execution plan for one of the initiative's six foundational "pillars" – the trusted ecosystem of supply chain providers needed to deliver the next generation of critical services to America.

Also being co-hosted by Raytheon and Auburn University's McCrary Institute for Cyber and Critical Infrastructure Security, the workshop will be held at Auburn University on November 20-21. The event is scheduled to include leading voices among government, industry and academia including Christopher Krebs, director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA).

Along with Krebs, Unisys Chairman and CEO Peter Altabef – a member of the President's National Security Telecommunications Advisory Committee (NSTAC) who co-chaired the subcommittee that produced the Cybersecurity Moonshot report – will discuss the national security perspective on the need for a trusted ecosystem. Frank Cilluffo, director of the McCrary Institute for Cyber and Critical Infrastructure Security, and Michael Daly, CTO, Cybersecurity and Special Missions for Raytheon, will discuss how government and industry can collaborate to establish a true ecosystem. Other workshop speakers include Bradford Wilke, acting director for CISA's Stakeholder Engagement and Cyber Infrastructure Resilience Division; Admiral(ret.) Mark Montgomery, executive director of the Cybersecurity Solarium Commission; and Tom Patterson, chief trust officer for Unisys.

"To meet the goals of the National Cyber Moonshot report, the U.S. must develop a diverse ecosystem for trusted technology that can innovate, develop and invest in emerging capabilities necessary for our critical infrastructure protection, including artificial intelligence, 5G communications, identity management and quantum resistant encryption," Altabef said. "The trusted services made available by these technologies will have a pervasive effect across our population on how we interact with the transportation, communications, healthcare, energy and finance sectors.

"The goal is for the U.S. government to foster the conditions that sustain key manufacturing and operational capabilities and capacity to keep the country at the forefront of trusted innovation."

National Cybersecurity Moonshot and Pillars

Founded in 1982 by President Reagan and an act of Congress, NSTAC is chartered to provide information and advice to the President with respect to national security and emergency preparedness, telecommunications, information and communications services (including emerging technologies, broadband, public safety, communications infrastructure security and resilience and cybersecurity).

The National Cyber Moonshot report developed by NSTAC's Cybersecurity Moonshot subcommittee featured a set of recommendations for a "whole of nation approach" – similar to the one once announced by President Kennedy for "landing a man on the Moon and returning him safely to the Earth" by the end of the 1960s – for a safer, more resilient use of the Internet to deliver government and critical infrastructure services by 2028.

A trusted "Ecosystem" is one of the six pillars outlined in the report as foundational to the moonshot's success, with the other five being Technology, Behavior, Education, Privacy and Policy. Unisys plans to co-host a series of similar workshops in 2020, with each focusing on the development of a specific pillar.

About Unisys

Unisys is a global information technology company that builds high-performance, security-centric solutions for the most demanding businesses and governments. Unisys offerings include security software and services; digital transformation and workplace services; industry applications and services; and innovative software operating environments for high-intensity enterprise computing. For more information on how Unisys builds better outcomes securely for its clients across the Government, Financial Services and Commercial markets, visit www.unisys.com. For more information on the National Cyber Moonshot including upcoming workshops, visit www.unisys.com/moonshot.

