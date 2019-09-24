Unisys to Help Malaysia Airlines Expand Air Cargo Online Booking Options

The new service on the website provides an easy-to-use online option for customers who traditionally use offline methods to book cargo shipments, enabling them to conveniently and seamlessly access MASkargo's space inventory, purchase services and track deliveries 24x7. It augments MASkargo's current online distribution strategy, which is based on the Digi-Portal independent global marketplace, to give customers the choice of accessing inventory directly via the airline's website or via the marketplace, offering a high-quality omnichannel customer experience regardless of how the cargo services are accessed. Encouraging more customers to use online booking services is a key step in the airline's digital transformation.

Under the engagement signed in July 2019, Unisys will provide Digi-Connect systems integration services to link the airline's website to the core Unisys Digistics™ air cargo digital logistics management solution. This will enable real-time access to MASkargo's cargo capacity, rates and tracking via XML/API connectivity to ensure an omnichannel experience regardless of which online method is used.

"Customers will now have the ability to easily access, purchase and track our cargo services from booking right through delivery. This new way of accessing our inventory through our website ensures an omnichannel experience, regardless of which method the customer uses," said Ibrahim Mohamed Salleh, CEO of MASkargo.

MASkargo is the largest cargo ground handling agent in Malaysia and handles more than 30 customer airlines at its Advanced Cargo Centre. The airline is using the Unisys Digistics cloud-based logistics management system to manage its domestic and international cargo services.

Rick Mayhew, vice president and general manager, Unisys Asia Pacific said, "We are delighted to work with MASkargo to provide a high-quality omnichannel experience for all types of cargo customers. Additionally, integrating the airline's website with the advanced analytics capabilities of our Digistics digital logistics solution will ensure that MASkargo is well-positioned to keep up with the increasing demands of their customers."

Unisys has more than 55 years of experience providing innovative IT solutions to the travel and transportation industry. Nine of the top 10 airlines depend on Unisys solutions. For more information on Unisys travel and transportation offerings, click here.

