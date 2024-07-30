Unisys to Participate in Deutsche Bank Technology Conference

BLUE BELL, Pa., July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys (NYSE: UIS) will be participating in the Deutsche Bank Technology Conference on Wednesday, August 28, 2024, at the Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach in Dana Point, Calif. Unisys management will be available throughout the day for one-on-one and small group meetings. Investors who would like to schedule a meeting with Unisys should contact their Deutsche Bank representative.

About Unisys

Unisys is a global technology solutions company that powers breakthroughs for the world's leading organizations. Our solutions – cloud, data and AI, digital workplace, logistics and enterprise computing – help our clients challenge the status quo and unlock their full potential. To learn how we have been helping clients push what's possible for more than 150 years, visit unisys.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

