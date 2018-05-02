Unit 1 at the Susquehanna Nuclear Power Plant Returns to Service

"We replaced essential equipment and performed planned maintenance, while maintaining our primary focus on safety. Susquehanna employees were supported by nearly 2,000 supplemental contractors and collectively completed the outage without any recordable injuries," said Brad Berryman, site vice president.

Susquehanna's nuclear professionals replaced approximately one third of the Unit's uranium fuel and performed thousands of other maintenance activities. The Susquehanna station's two reactors undergo planned refueling and maintenance outages every 24 months.

"Our team also completed the final modification to one of the Unit 1 low pressure turbines, concluding a multi-year project, which will ensure turbine blade performance going forward," said Berryman. "The Susquehanna team delivered a highly efficient outage and met one of our primary business objectives of reconnecting to the electric grid ahead of schedule."

The Susquehanna plant, located about seven miles north of Berwick, is owned jointly by Susquehanna Nuclear LLC and Allegheny Electric Cooperative Inc. and is operated by Susquehanna Nuclear. For information, visit www.susquehannanuclear.com.

Susquehanna Nuclear LLC is one of Talen Energy's generating affiliates. Talen Energy is one of the largest competitive energy and power generation companies in the United States. Our diverse generating fleet operates in well-developed, structured wholesale power markets. To learn more about us, visit www.talenenergy.com.

