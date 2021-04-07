Unit4 Announces General Availability of ERPx, a Unified Cloud Platform for Mid-Market People-Centric Organizations

NEW YORK, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unit4 , a leader in enterprise cloud applications for people-centric organizations, today announced the General Availability of ERPx , the next-generation intelligent Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) solution built specifically for mid-market, people-centric organizations.

On the heels of Unit4's announcement regarding the strategic growth buyout by TA Associates in excess of US$2 Billion, the company is excited to share that it has secured 24 customers including Americares, Municipality of Alkmaar, Global Banking School, Places for People, Social Work England, North West Leicestershire District Council, Municipality of Bronckhorst, Servicepunt71, The Charity Commission, Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council, and Werkorganisatie Langedijk en Heerhugowaard.

Alex Ashworth, Head of IT Operations at Places for People said: "Our technology strategy at Places for People is to consolidate our key services onto enterprise Cloud platforms, with a SaaS-first approach. With the adoption of ERPx and the use of Unit4's extension capabilities we expect to be able to expand our technical agility and streamline our financial processes. This will enable our people to focus on our mission, to build and regenerate sustainable communities that work for everyone."

Unit4 ERPx is laser-focused on people-centric organizations, specifically professional services, non-profits, higher education and public sector. Because of the specific requirements of these industries, bringing together the capabilities of Financials, Procurement, Project Management, HR and FP&A onto a unified cloud platform that shares real-time information and is designed with a powerful, people-centric approach, employees can benefit from better insight and become more effective and increasingly engaged. As the operational heartbeat for today's organization, ERPx delivers a range of tools and innovations to support their growth aspirations and helps them to thrive as the market begins to regain its momentum.

"With ERPx we are delivering something that customers have been asking for from ERP solutions for decades – the right platform and tools, designed around their specific needs, supporting them to be fast, resilient, adaptable, and light-touch enough to drive employee productivity," said Dmitri Krakovsky, Chief Product Officer, Unit4. "We're also giving them the freedom to connect and extend industry-specific online data services and solutions quickly and easily. Together, we will build the digital foundation that ensures that people and organizations achieve their potential. We are very excited that ERPx is now generally available."

Extending ERPx Functionality w/ Unit4 Partner Developer Program – Developer 4U

Unit4 is also launching today Developer 4U, a new Partner Developer Program, designed to support partners to build extension apps which provide additional value for customers, and provide partners with new revenue opportunities. Unit4 plans to launch its first App Marketplace for mid-market organizations later this year, offering customers and partners a central hub to find and deploy new functionality. Under Developer 4U, partners will have access to development environments, extension kit training, and support to develop applications and have them certified.

Comments on the news:

"Unit4's approach to innovation with ERPx is fully in-line with the ambition of the Municipality of Alkmaar, to become the most innovative 100,000+ Municipality in the Netherlands," Robert-Jan Groeneveld, Unit Manager, Gemeente Alkmaar. "ERPx meets our need for a future-proof financial system encompassing the latest functionality and technological advances. With this new solution we will also be able to enhance our financial processes with new insight via the integration and conversion of data from external systems."

"The last year has signaled the most seismic organizational and operational change for mid-market entities in more than a decade, who recognize that to remain productive, efficient and competitive they must undergo significant change becoming more digital," said Mickey North Rizza, Program Vice President at IDC. "Digital services already increase the opportunity to connect with customers across multiple channels and the pandemic has accelerated the demand for such real-time engagement, so organizations must become more dynamic to respond to their customer and employee expectations. IDC expects this product to set a new trajectory for Unit4 as it moves into the digitally transformative future with its people centric, modern and modular ERP system."

Availability

ERPx is available today in North America and in the UK in Q2. Unit4 will continue its global roll out of ERPx throughout 2021. For more information, please visit us at unit4.com/erpx

About Unit4

Unit4's next-generation enterprise solutions power many of the world's most people-centric mid-market organizations. Our state-of-the-art cloud platform, ERPx, brings together the capabilities of Financials, Procurement, Project Management, HR and FP&A onto a unified cloud platform that shares real-time information and is designed with a powerful, people-centric approach, so employees can benefit from better insight and become more effective and increasingly engaged. It supports rapid and continuous change while delivering individualized fit for customers at scale, delivering the right tools to unify the processes across their organization, and connect their people. Unit4 serves more than 6,000 customers globally including, Bravida, Havas, Migros Aare, Americares, Save the Children International, Action against Hunger, Metro Vancouver, Forest Research, Southampton City Council, Habitat for Humanity, Selkirk College, FTI Consulting, and Surrey County Council.

For more information please visit https://www.unit4.com/ , follow us on Twitter @Unit4global, or visit our LinkedIn page

