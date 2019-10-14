Unit4 Announces Higher Education Customer Wins in North America

UCW, a contemporary independent university in Vancouver, has had phenomenal growth and has more than doubled in size over the last two years, with expectations to do so again over the next two. To support future expansion plans, the University selected Unit4's Business World ERP platform to transform operations and improve operational efficiency, scalability, and system reliability. UCW's sister school, TSoM, also anticipates future growth , selecting Unit4 to transform its financial management. With these wins, private institutions are becoming the fastest growing higher education segment for Unit4 in Canada.

"Unit4 provides over 750 colleges and universities globally with our unique, people-focused ERP solutions," said Andy Brockhoff, North American President at Unit4. "The continued growth of our higher education portfolio in North America demonstrates how Unit4 takes away the administration burden and allows institutions to digitally transform with a focus on people and students."

At the heart of Unit4 Business World is a comprehensive financial management solution that helps institutions of all sizes consolidate data in a unified system, while streamlining and improving budget planning and analysis. Organizations regain control over every stage of the record-to-report cycle with a single, integrated system. As a result, universities can redistribute resources to deliver optimum value, and experience improved student success and institutional effectiveness.

"Moving to an enterprise class ERP such as Business World is a critical step for us to support ambitious growth plans without having to double staff every year," said Brock Dykeman, President at UCW. "Unit4's solutions will enable our institution to focus less on administration and more on our students and their success at a critical time for higher education institutions."

About Unit4

Unit4 is in business for people. We've specialized in software for service organizations since the early 1980s. Today, we build the smartest enterprise applications on the planet. Our technology is central to the organizations we serve – it improves efficiency and productivity and allows people to spend more time on meaningful work. Using the latest AI, machine learning and digital technologies, our customers can make more sense of business-critical data than ever before. Our ERP and industry-focused solutions deliver rapid value for organizations in sectors including professional services, higher education, public services, and not-for-profit.

For more information about the work we do, please visit the website at http://www.unit4.com , follow us on Twitter @Unit4global, or visit our LinkedIn page

About University Canada West (UCW)

University Canada West (UCW) is a contemporary independent university located in the heart of a vibrant downtown Vancouver. Established in 2004, UCW offers a range of career-focused programs including the Bachelor of Commerce, Bachelor of Arts in Business Communication, Associate of Arts and Master of Business Administration. UCW is Education Quality Assurance (EQA) designated and is accredited by ACBSP.

About Toronto School of Management (TSoM)

Toronto School of Management (TSoM) is an innovative college, in the heart of Ontario's capital offering a broad range of career-focused programs in business administration, hospitality and tourism and accounting. Located among some of North America's leading firms and organizations, the school offers an ideal environment for students who are eager to immerse themselves in a vibrant business community and diverse cultural activities.

