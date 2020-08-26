Unit4 Announces Second Quarter 2020 Results

LONDON, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Unit4, a leader in enterprise cloud software for people-centric organizations, today announced results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2020.

"Our ability to support our customers, partners and people and to continue to innovate at scale and grow is something I'm immensely proud of," said Mike Ettling. CEO, Unit4. "At a time when customers are focused on business continuity, efficiency and their people, Unit4's long-term strategic investments and COVID-19-based initiatives continue to help customers prosper during these challenging times."

Giving Customers Confidence to Invest in Their Future

In line with the company's vision of 'People-centric' ERP, Unit4 takes time to understand the specific challenges customers face and provides support and solutions which respond to their needs. Consequently, Unit4 has given customers the confidence to sustain their investments even in difficult times, which has led to more than 160 go-lives being completed in the first half of 2020.

It has also led to an increase in net revenue retention in Q2 to 105% with renewals including long-term customers AGS Airports, Competitions and Markets Authority, and St James's Place Management Services. Furthermore, Unit4 saw Q2 cloud bookings grow YoY by 12.5% and total H1 bookings showing 24% YoY growth. The Company secured a number of notable new customer wins from within its core industries, including Qvantel, Levio, Migros Aare, The Maryland Global Initiatives Corporation (MGIC), Telamon, Midroc Project Management, Midroc Electro Norge, Aditro, Peas Industries.

Kaj Wikström, CFO of Qvantel said: "We were looking for an agile cloud solution that would deliver a new People Experience and intelligent insights to our teams. We want to use technology in transformative ways to help us differentiate our services, an approach very much in line with Unit4's software development philosophy."

Denis Delmaire, CIO at Levio said: "Levio is an organization geared for growth and we have ambitious growth plans. Our success is dependent on the success of our people which is why we have taken a bold approach for our next-generation system's architecture. Digital transformation is what we do for a living. It quickly became clear that having a technology partner who truly understands what our business is about, and how to automate our Professional Services processes, will help our people focus on delivering high-quality projects to our customers. We are delighted to have Unit4 on board to support us as we create an enviable systems environment for our people."

Nathalie Nicastro, Head of Division – Head Office Portfolio & ERP at St.James's Place, said: "The new Unit4 cloud contract provides the dedicated infrastructure and software service required to support a business critical system for St. James's Place Wealth Management. The contract renewal demonstrates our engagement with the Unit4 people centric roadmap and improved technologies that come with Unit4 ERP on Azure. We seek to promote an enhanced end user experience through increased adoption of self-service functionality increasing the ability and speed with which Head Office provide support to Partners and Clients - in particular exploiting increased agility to plug and play other systems through further adoption of API's - we have never been better supported by Unit4 than we are today."

Building an Effective Global Partner Ecosystem

In June, Unit4 announced a key strategic initiative in its new Global Partner Program to enable partners to accelerate the development and implementation of Unit4 solutions through its micro-services-based SaaS architecture. Using the Unit4 Extension Kits, partners can easily add value, connect different business systems and create new workflows without the need to develop code. For customers, this delivers a far more agile, open and responsive ERP platform, which meets their specific industry requirements while significantly reducing implementation times by 30-50 percent.

As part of its new program Unit4 has agreed to new and extended partner contracts in Q2 with Myriad Consulting, and Capgemini. New partner deals included List GC signed by SmartPM.solutions as well as Matrix polymers and Hamble Aerospace signed by Epicor, a Unit4 partner.

Driving Transparency in Enterprise Software Implementations

Unit4 also announced its strategic partnership with Raven Intel, which underlines Unit4's ability to deliver 'People-centric ERP.' Raven Intel is an independent B2B peer review site which amplifies the voice of the cloud enterprise software customer to help peers find their perfect implementation consulting partner. Working with Unit4 Raven Intel will benchmark customer success through reports and data analysis based on Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) project customer reviews, covering key performance indicators such as on-time and on-budget delivery of services. Raven Intel ranks Unit4's project satisfaction rating as higher than the ERP industry average. Unit4 views such transparency as important to maintaining its commitment to customers and providing them with ERP applications relevant to their specific industry requirements.

Supporting our Talent during COVID-19 with a great "People Experience"

Over the past year, Unit4 has focused on its own people experience, investing in training, talent enablement tooling, and onboarding programs, as well as promoting a strong "work/life balance" philosophy. During COVID-19 that focus has come to the fore with sustained initiatives including a global Employee Assistance Program, support for flexible working, weekly fitness and wellness sessions and phased preparation for new flexible working policies that work for individuals. The appointment of James O'Neill, as Head of Global Workplace Experiences, demonstrates Unit4's commitment to evolve its approach to office environments, creating more collaborative spaces and customer hubs.

Company Highlights

Unit4 Commentary

Beata Wright, Global Head of Partner Ecosystems:

"We are ambitious about the future of our Global Partner Program. Enabling partners to accelerate the development and implementation of Unit4 solutions will help transform our customers' experience of ERP and enterprise software. We're proud that Unit4 and our Partner ecosystem continues to support customers and deliver value to them."

Lisa Dodman, Chief People Officer

"As we look back on Q2, with possibly the most unique set of economic and social conditions in living memory, we see a future workplace that is far more collaborative and people-focused, which will require a very different approach to enterprise software. It is why we've hired a global head of workplace experiences, why we've invested heavily in our employee programmes, and why we're looking to evolve the way we work to benefit both our customers and our team. When we talk about our customers experiencing real purpose when they use our software, that message is just as important for our team."

