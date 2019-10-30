Unit4 appoints EVP/Global Head of Partner Ecosystems

Working alongside Unit4's regional teams, Beata will be responsible for defining and managing the strategic direction of all elements of the global partner program, from solution identification and development and go-to-market plans to sales engagement, marketing and competitive positioning.

Formerly Head of International Alliances for Ultimate Software, Beata has a deep understanding of the dynamics of a modern cloud business as well as extensive understanding and experience of the importance of building a global systems integrator, technology innovation partner and reseller community.

Beata Wright said:

''People are at the heart of Unit4's vision. Simplifying, harmonizing and globalizing its partner relationships will ensure customers' needs come first and that we help solve a variety of complex business needs with an enhanced portfolio of solutions and services.''

Mike Ettling, CEO of Unit4 said:

''Strategic partnerships are vital to extend our reach into new markets and geographies and build on our market leading position,'' said Mike Ettling, CEO for Unit4. ''I'm delighted to welcome Beata to the team. Her technical and market knowledge combined with her experience building global partner ecosystems will cement our position as the leading ERP provider for people-led industries.''

About Unit4

Unit4's next-generation enterprise software supports our customers in delivering an exceptional People Experience to their customers – from students and professionals to the public servants and non-profits doing good in the world. Unit4 transforms work to be more meaningful and inspiring through software that's self-driving, adaptive and intuitive, intelligently automating administrative tasks and providing easy access to the answers people need. Unit4 works with people the way people work.

