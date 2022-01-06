Unitas Financial Services, LLC Announces Lisa Cooper Has Accepted the Role of President and CEO

DUBLIN, Ohio, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lisa Cooper has accepted the role of President and CEO of Unitas Financial Services. Lisa Cooper had been serving as interim CEO after the unexpected passing of founder Bill Jones. Prior to that Cooper was President of the Unitas Financial Services Mortgage Division.

Lisa Cooper President and CEO Unitas Financial Services.

"Although the Unitas team will be emotionally recovering from the loss of our friend for years to come, I am very proud of this team and our collective response to the loss of our friend, visionary, and founder of Unitas," said Cooper. "The strength and integrity demonstrated by every member of the team has been humbling. I accepted the role of President knowing that with them by my side, there is nothing we cannot accomplish."

Lisa Cooper has been in the financial institution and real estate investment segments of risk management since 1985. She demonstrated her passion and expertise within the industry in founding Innovative Risk Solutions in 2005, which later merged with Golden Eagle Insurance to form Unitas Financial Services. Lisa is a licensed insurance agent for both admitted and surplus lines business in over forty states. In addition to being a licensed agent, Lisa achieved and maintains her CIC credentials demonstrating her commitment to excellence in this demanding industry.

Lisa Cooper developed a relationship with Lloyd's of London that led to her receiving binding authorities and Cover Holder status on behalf of two different agencies. Through strong expertise in underwriting and managing coastal risk, Lisa has helped guide the company in making prudent underwriting decisions to further expand the company's footprint.

"Bill Jones and I shared many common philosophies about our business and putting our customers first. Greg Shimkus, President Unitas Specialty Division, and I will continue this commitment having known and worked by his side for over 20 years. We are very excited about the future of Unitas Financial Services!" said Cooper.

About Unitas Financial Services

Unitas Financial Services is an industry leading provider of compliant risk management solutions for lender-placed insurance, blanket hazard insurance and other specialty insurance programs. Embracing the financial industries ever-changing regulatory and compliance standards, Unitas brings access to innovative risk management solutions to our lender-clients that meet their unique needs in mitigating and transferring risk.

Headquartered in Dublin, Ohio, Unitas has nine offices across the United States, servicing clients in over forty states. Through valued leadership and partnerships, Unitas is confident in their mission to develop and deliver innovative and fully customizable risk management solutions for lenders and financial institutions, further enabling our client partners to remain strong, efficient, and protected as they continue to grow and enrich their communities. For more information about Unitas Financial Services, LLC, please visit www.unitas360.com or call 800.461.9224.

Media Contact

Josh Threm

800.461.9224

SOURCE Unitas Financial Services