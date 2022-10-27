Unite Digital Expands Its Team with 11 New Hires

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unite Digital, LLC, a digital marketing company that develops products that help brands connect with their distribution partners to deliver unparalleled digital experiences, announced today the expansion of its team with 11 new hires:

Robyn Glasser, Vice President, Unite Digital, LLC

"As Unite Digital continues to grow, we are thrilled to add eleven new hires to our team," said Stacey Coopes, president and CEO of Unite Digital. "Our newly-added team members bring incredible talent and decades of experience to the company, and we are excited to work with them to continue to create seamless consumer experiences."

Robyn Glasser comes to Unite Digital with years of accounting and finance experience crossing various industries including public accounting, IT outsourcing, experiential marketing and financial services. She most recently served as Controller for Schechter Wealth, a boutique financial services firm in Birmingham.

As vice president of finance, Robyn will work closely with the accounting and HR teams on day-to-day responsibilities and help build and implement scalable processes for our growing company. She holds a bachelor's degree in accounting from Michigan State University. Outside of work, she enjoys traveling, the beach, and spending time with family and friends.

Brian Kadrioski brings more than 15 years of quality assurance experience and nearly 10 years of experience as a business analyst to Unite Digital. He most recently worked with FordDirect and Search Optics, where he pioneered their Quality Assurance team, growing them from one to six and creating the company's QA protocol and standards.

At Unite Digital, Brian will work with the technology team to ensure that their platform's architecture, design and development is built and tested to the highest requirements for clients. Brian attended Baker College, studying computer science and business. He enjoys traveling with his family, especially visiting different beaches around the country and collecting coins.

Paul Mergel joins Unite Digital with more than 11 years of experience in project management, scrum master and lead delivery within software development. As a program manager and business analyst, Paul will work closely with Unite Digital's software development team to contribute to the company's rapid growth.

Paul previously worked as a delivery lead at Guaranteed Rate Mortgage, where he worked with the software development and enterprise architecture teams to create a unified mortgage data platform. He went to Michigan State University and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in human biology. Paul has a wife and two sons. In his free time, he enjoys playing guitar, ukulele and banjo.

Amy Pennybacker comes to Unite Digital after five years as a developer and scrum master at United Wholesale Mortgage and nearly 20 years of leadership experience in the insurance industry. In her current role, she is working with development teams to introduce Scrum and Agile methodologies.

Amy is a graduate of the Grand Circus coding bootcamp and holds a master's degree in leadership from Central Michigan University and a bachelor's degree in sociology from the University of Denver. She is a former Peace Corps volunteer who loves travel, photography and learning about different cultures, food and languages.

As a marketing specialist, Richelle LaBarge will be auditing Unite Digital's accounts for brand compliance and managing the company's social media and blog.

Richelle is a recent graduate of Arizona State University, where she received a master's degree in digital audience strategy. She also holds a bachelor's degree in media communications from the University of Michigan and enjoys hiking, baking, reading, traveling and movies in her free time.

Nermeen Nasim has worked for more than three years as a software engineer. She previously worked at Greenvale IT Solutions Inc., where she led a team of six stack developers, as well as Nanosoft Technology as a mobile application developer. At Unite Digital, she will work on .NET applications, cloud-based applications and front-end frameworks like Angular or React.

She graduated from Pakistan's NED University of Engineering and Technology with a bachelor's degree in computer science and IT. She enjoys spending time with her family and friends, as well as baking, stitching, art, cycling and watching comedies.

Chris Reichert is one of Unite Digital's newest software developers and will work with the development team on new features and products. He previously worked at Divurgent as a software engineer in application development in the SalesForce environment. His most significant accomplishment was the successful single sign-on integration of PowerBI and SalesForce for their customer portal.

Chris learned to code with CodeFellows following a career switch as a project manager in construction. Chris graduated from the University of Houston with a bachelor's degree in English Linguistics and is a veteran and a former aviator for the Army. He enjoys spending time with his family and taking road trips.

Daouda Niane has more than 15 years of experience working in the automotive industry, most recently working at FordDirect as a technology specialist and part of the team that launched the VINReal product. He was also a technical client analyst with CDK Global. At Unite Digital, he will support dealer enrollment.

Daouda is originally from Senegal and has been living in the United States since 2001. He has four kids and enjoys playing and watching soccer.

Natalie Roberge has more than five years of experience as a software engineer, previously working at Ford Motor Credit Company, as well as a contractor and test automation lead. She will be working as a full stack developer at Unite Digital.

Natalie attended the University of Michigan and graduated with a bachelor's degree in software engineering and is currently completing a master's degree in artificial intelligence and machine learning through Colorado State University Global. In her spare time, she enjoys spending time with her three children, reading, being outdoors and training for triathlons and other races.

Sheila Bazulka is Unite Digital's newest product implementation manager and will focus on building a team to train on a new product for finance and insurance. She's worked in the automotive industry for 18 years as a software installer/trainer, a program manager and, most recently, as a project manager, with previous roles at CDK Global and Reynolds and Reynolds.

Sheila graduated from Fort Hays State University with a degree in general studies with concentrations in business, psychology and sociology and is currently pursuing her Project Management Professional certification. She enjoys camping, reading and collecting hats.

Howard Witzke brings more than 17 years of customer service and dealership support experience to Unite Digital and will lead Unite's product specialist team. Previously, he was manager of digital support at FordDirect and worked as a regional operations manager, responsible for assisting Ford, Lincoln, Mercury, Jaguar, Land Rover and Volvo dealerships with online marketing strategies.

Howard has a master's degree in operations management from Kettering University and a bachelor's degree in business administration from Central Michigan University, with a major in accounting. In his free time, he enjoys playing golf.

About Unite Digital:

Founded in January 2016 by industry veteran Stacey Coopes, Unite Digital develops products that help brands connect with their distribution partners to deliver unparalleled digital experiences. Unite Digital's products include manufacturer/dealer certified digital programs, digital advertising solutions, traffic generation, lead optimization, digital retailing, online-offline retail integration and customer retention and loyalty programs. Its leadership team has more than 125 years of combined automotive and digital experience from strategic leadership, global business development, brand positioning and marketing, sales and service optimization, and information technology. For more information, visit www.unitedigital.com.

