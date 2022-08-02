Unite Digital Expands Its Team with Six New Hires

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unite Digital, LLC, a digital marketing company that focuses on OEM-certified dealer digital programs, lead optimization, online-offline retail integration and customer retention and loyalty strategies, announced today the expansion of its team with six new hires:

Steven Justice , director of Digital Customer Experience

, director of Digital Customer Experience Pam Rahmaan , program manager, operations

, program manager, operations Erika Simms , product development manager

, product development manager Amy Sandberg , senior staff accountant

, senior staff accountant Rachel Plamondon , software engineer

, software engineer Bill McGough , software engineer

Steven Justice, Director of Digital Customer Experience, Unite Digital, LLC

"We are so thrilled to add these skilled and talented individuals to important roles within our growing company," said Stacey Coopes, president and CEO of Unite Digital. "Together, they will support our overarching goal of creating seamless consumer experiences that unite and differentiate manufacturers and their distribution network, bringing them into the modern age of buying and selling, wherever customers are."

Steven Justice, director of Digital Customer Experience

A consulting and training management professional of more than 20 years, Steve has peerless experience in OEM program management with a demonstrated history of working and training in the automotive digital marketing, consulting and automotive sales industry. His skill areas include digital strategy, Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Tier Three marketing, customer experience and analytics, customer relationship management, customer journey processes, team building, people leadership and OEM client partnership and management.

Before joining Unite, Steve was with SINCRO as a senior program manager, consulting, where he focused on Nissan and was responsible for training, hiring, and managing day-to-day operations of the three program managers and 34 area digital marketing consultants (DMC) nationally.

Steve has a Bachelor's in International Affairs from West Virginia University and is Master Certified by the University of Toyota.

Pam Rahmaan, program manager, operations

Pam joins Unite with 15 years of experience in automotive technology management. Previously at FordDirect as the director of technology of tier-one and tier-two, one of her most significant accomplishments was migrating the entire FordDirect's tier-two regional site platform from a .net application to AEM.

She has also worked at Wunderman (Ford's Ad agency) as a quality assurance analyst for tier-one advertisements, Zaaz (an analytic vendor for Ford) as an analytical implementation specialist focusing on tagging of Ford/Lincoln OEM sites and Survey creation, and ePrize (a creator of online incentive/gaming applications) as a quality assurance manager.

Additionally, Pam worked for the Detroit Police Department as a police officer and data analyst focusing on street patrol, investigation and data analysis of narcotics confiscations and forfeitures.

At Unite Digital, Pam will be on the Operations team and is most excited to work with some new OEMs, getting them onboarded and running from the ground up.

Pam has a Bachelor's in information technology and a Master's in information systems, focusing on technology application management. She lives in Grosse Pointe Park, MI, with her husband, three children and dog. She is a swim mom and spends a great deal of time outside work, traveling to swim meets or volunteering with two swim teams. In addition, Pam loves to read, cook, spend time with family and take walks.

Erika Simms, product development manager

Erika has 12 years of experience working with automotive dealers to improve their digital footprints. For the last eight years, she has been the vice president at Dealer Authority, working with some of the best dealers in the industry. Erika excelled at helping her clients reach their targeted market and increase productivity. At Unite, she will work with manufacturers and digital marketing providers to define and deliver industry-leading solutions in the digital marketing space. Erika lives in Raleigh, NC, where she is a fitness enthusiast who is artistic and loves games.

Amy Sandberg, senior staff accountant

As a senior staff accountant, Amy plans to use her combined organizational abilities, accounting experience, and project-based knowledge to address Unite's explosive business growth. Amy joins the team with over 15 years of accounting experience, including ten years in the steel manufacturing industry, where she was involved in several capital projects. Amy holds a bachelor's degree in Accounting with a minor in Project Management from Baker College. In addition, she is a history buff and enjoys camping.

Rachel Plamondon, software engineer

Rachel has over ten years of experience and was previously a web developer for Knorr Marketing in Traverse City, MI. During that time, her most significant accomplishment was developing the infrastructure for their data feeds and leading front end development of its proprietary platform. Previous roles included web developer at Buzzbizz Creative in Anchorage, AK and SEO technical engineer at Peak Positions in Traverse City. Rachel attended Northwestern Michigan College in Traverse City, focusing on web development. She and her partner recently purchased a home they plan to renovate. She also loves gardening, hiking and camping with their two dogs.

Bill McGough, software engineer

Bill has five years of experience, most recently with Rocket Central, where he implemented a GraphQL api. Before that, Bill was a team lead at Rocket Connections, where he led a team of 15 people. In addition, Bill attended a six-month in-house coding boot camp class at Rocket Central and has .Net and AWS experience. He has a passion for cars and motorcycles and loves spending time with his family, including his 15-month-old daughter, Stella.

Founded in January 2016 by industry veteran Stacey Coopes, Unite Digital helps brands connect with their distribution partners and technology solutions to deliver unparalleled digital experiences. Unite Digital's focus includes building certified digital programs, digital marketing, traffic generation, lead optimization, online-offline retail integration and customer retention and loyalty strategies. Its leadership team has more than 125 years of combined automotive and digital experience from strategic leadership, global business development, brand positioning and marketing, sales and service optimization, and information technology. For more information, visit www.unitedigital.com.

