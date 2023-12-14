Unite Digital, LLC Celebrates Multiple Award Wins In 2023

Stacey Coopes, CEO, Honored with Prestigious Accolades at the Stevie Awards and Titan Women in Business Awards

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unite Digital, LLC, a leader in the digital solutions sector, proudly announces multiple honors at both the Stevie Awards and the Titan Women in Business Awards.

Stacey Coopes, CEO of Unite Digital, was recognized at a gala event in New York City by a panel of 200 global professionals, securing a Bronze in the Best Female Entrepreneur category at the 2023 Stevie Awards. This accolade underscores her leadership and innovative approach in steering Unite Digital through a period of incredible growth since she founded the company in 2016.

Stacey Coopes, CEO of Unite Digital, LLC
In addition to Coopes' individual success, Unite Digital has also been awarded a Stevie Bronze Award for the Fastest Growing Company of the Year. This award is a testament to the company's strategic vision and commitment to excellence in the digital landscape.

Further solidifying her role as a leading figure in the business world, Coopes also secured a Platinum Award for Female Entrepreneur of the Year for businesses aged 5-10 years at the 2023 Titan Women in Business Awards. This prestigious honor celebrates her significant contributions and unwavering dedication to fostering innovation and empowerment within the industry.

"Every accolade we receive reflects the unwavering commitment, innovation, and tenacity our team brings to our mission to unite the customer experience and seamlessly connect automotive retailers, dealers and consumers," said Coopes. "I thank our tireless and dedicated employees for turning our shared dreams into reality and making Unite Digital the powerhouse it is today."

Stacey Coopes has more than 25 years of combined automotive and digital experience with deep expertise leveraging digital media, consumer experience, data and technology to build new business solutions and revenue streams.

Stacey founded Unite Digital in January 2016 because she saw a need to help brands connect with their distribution partners and technology solutions to deliver the united experiences needed to drive incremental sales and service business.

Before founding Unite, she demonstrated a solid track record of uniting and growing companies. She served as FordDirect's chief executive officer and vice chairman. At FordDirect, Stacey led the company through the largest growth period in its 15-year history, increasing revenue by over 200 percent while launching over 25 new dealer services. She also doubled the number of retail sales attributed to digital, demonstrating a strong return on investment to dealer and OEM customers.

Stacey holds a bachelor's degree in industrial and operations engineering and a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Michigan.

About Unite Digital:

Founded in January 2016 by industry veteran Stacey Coopes, Unite Digital develops products that help brands connect with their distribution partners to deliver unparalleled digital experiences. Unite Digital's products include manufacturer/dealer certified digital programs, digital advertising solutions, traffic generation, lead optimization, digital retailing, online-offline retail integration and customer retention and loyalty programs. Its leadership team has more than 125 years of combined automotive and digital experience from strategic leadership, global business development, brand positioning and marketing, sales and service optimization, and information technology. For more information, visit www.unitedigital.com.

