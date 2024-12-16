UNITE DIGITAL, LLC CELEBRATES MULTIPLE AWARD WINS IN 2024

Unite Digital, LLC Wins Gold as Fastest Growing Company of the Year in Stevie Awards for Women in Business;

Stacey Coopes, CEO, Takes Gold Winning Female Entrepreneur of the Year in 2024 TITAN Business Awards Competition;

Stacey Coopes Ranked Fourth Out of Fifty Women in JP Morgan Chase Annual Women2Watch Listing.

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Unite Digital, LLC, a leader in the digital solutions sector, proudly announces multiple honors for the company and its founder, Stacey Coopes, at the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Titan Women in Business Awards and ranking fourth out of fifty in the Women Presidents Organization's Annual Women2Watch Listing. These accolades were received in November in recognition of building Unite Digital into one of the fastest-growing digital agencies servicing both automotive manufacturers and dealers in the automotive industry. In just seven years, Unite Digital has expanded its services to 18 automotive and power sports manufacturers and has impressively maintained 100 percent retention of its client base.

"These recognitions truly belong to our team for their tenacity and creativity over the years in delivering our mission of uniting the customer experience and seamlessly connecting automotive retailers, dealers, and consumers," said Stacey. "I want to thank our employees for transforming our shared dreams into reality and for making Unite Digital the company it is today."

One of the anonymous judges for the Stevie Awards offered the following praise for Unite Digital's innovative approach and remarkable achievements:

"Unite Digital has emerged as a trailblazer in transforming the car-buying experience, achieving extraordinary growth and innovation. With a mission to streamline the automotive transaction process both online and offline, Unite Digital has revolutionized the industry with its patented Digital Deal Jacket, which consolidates documents across multiple systems into a unified application, drastically reducing paperwork time. This breakthrough has not only minimized errors and secured document storage but also created a win/win solution for automakers and dealers. Unite Digital's early adoption of artificial intelligence further sets it apart, utilizing AI to validate leads, ensure compliance with data protection regulations, and personalize messaging to enhance customer engagement. The company's commitment to leveraging advanced tools and data-driven strategies has significantly accelerated its growth, establishing Unite Digital as a leader in digital marketing and automotive retail innovation. Congratulations to Unite Digital for the remarkable achievement as a nominee for fastest-growing company of the year."

About Stacey Coopes and Unite Digital:

For 30 years, Stacey Coopes has played an important role in influencing how automakers and dealers interact with millions of customers.

Before founding Unite, Stacey demonstrated a solid track record of uniting and growing companies. She served as FordDirect's chief executive officer and vice chairman. At FordDirect, Stacey led the company through the largest growth period in its 15-year history, increasing revenue by over 200 percent while launching over 25 new dealer services. She also doubled the number of retail sales attributed to digital, demonstrating a strong return on investment to dealer and OEM customers.

Today, she owns Unite Digital, one of the few women-led automotive companies that operate in the automotive retailing environment.

Unite Digital creates innovative products and services that enhance the car-buying experience for consumers, automotive companies, and dealerships. Its mission is to streamline the car-buying journey—both online and offline—by improving how customers shop, purchase, and finalize their automotive transactions.

The company focuses on providing advanced tools and leveraging data to optimize every step of the process for both automakers and dealers.

From its inception, Unite Digital has embraced developing innovative solutions to tough challenges. They have adopted a fail-forward fast methodology that has led to better solutions, faster development cycles, reduced costs, and enhanced sales experience for their consumers.

In an industry of billion-dollar traditional players, Unite has been able to carve out a unique niche of innovation that is driving its rapid growth.

Stacey has also implemented a flexible remote working environment that counters turnover, talent acquisition, and diversity issues that especially challenge the auto sector. Her view is that a diverse workforce with new voices helps her team anticipate consumer expectations in different markets during car purchases.

In just eight years, Stacey Coopes and her growing team of digital experts have made remarkable progress in their mission to integrate and streamline the digital aspects of automotive sales transactions.

Unite Digital serves 18 OEM clients and over 5,000 dealership partners. As a self-funded company, it has 90 employees and a 100 percent customer retention rate.

About Unite Digital:

Founded in January 2016 by industry veteran Stacey Coopes, Unite Digital develops products that help brands connect with their distribution partners to deliver unparalleled digital experiences. Unite Digital's products include manufacturer/dealer certified digital programs, digital advertising solutions, traffic generation, lead optimization, digital retailing, online-offline retail integration and customer retention and loyalty programs. Its leadership team has more than 125 years of combined automotive and digital experience from strategic leadership, global business development, brand positioning and marketing, sales and service optimization, and information technology. For more information, visit www.unitedigital.com.

