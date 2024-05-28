Unite Digital, LLC Named Among Top 50 Fastest Growing Women-Owned Companies in the U.S. for Second Time by Women Presidents Organization

The company has reached more than 100 employees with revenues up sevenfold

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Unite Digital, LLC, a leader in the digital solutions sector, proudly announces it has been included once again in the Women Presidents Organization (WPO) annual 50 Fastest Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies ranking, sponsored by JPMorgan Chase, having won in both 2023 and 2024.

Unite Digital was ranked 19 in the 2024 listing. The full list of honorees is available here.

Stacey Coopes, CEO of Unite Digital, LLC

In January 2016, Stacey Coopes founded Unite Digital, LLC, with a small group of automotive digital technology experts. Since its inception, the company has expanded significantly, now employing more than 100 people. Over the past five years, Unite has seen its revenues increase sevenfold.

Unite Digital specializes in creating products that facilitate better connections between automakers and dealerships, streamlining the online and offline car-buying journey. One of their innovations is the patented Digital Deal Jacket (DDJ), which enables consumers to sign all their vehicle purchase documents remotely and assists dealerships in safeguarding personal information while minimizing fraud. DDJ also includes EZ DOCS with identity verification, currently being rolled out across several auto OEM dealer networks, allowing consumers to safely upload their driver's license prior to visiting the showroom or in the dealership before taking a test drive. The company's clientele includes OEMs and their dealership partners.

2024 Ranking Characteristics

To qualify for the ranking, the WPO requires businesses to be privately held and woman-owned or -led with annual revenues of at least $500,000 in each of the past five years. Applicants were not required to join or be members of the WPO. All eligible companies were ranked according to a sales growth formula created by the WPO that combines percentage and absolute growth.

From January to December of 2023, the businesses recognized on the 50 Fastest list generated a combined $7 billion in revenue and collectively employed more than 18,000 people. A majority of this year's honorees conduct business globally and with Fortune 1000 companies, with nearly all honored leaders still playing an active role in the day-to-day operations of their businesses.

"We continue to be impressed with the way today's leaders navigate challenges and steer their businesses toward success, all while building innovative products and company cultures," said Camille Burns, CEO of Women Presidents Organization. "It is an honor to hear these women's stories and we look forward to celebrating their many accomplishments at this year's WPO Entrepreneurial Excellence Forum."

Stacey Coopes has more than 25 years of combined automotive and digital experience with deep expertise leveraging digital media, consumer experience, data and technology to build new business solutions and revenue streams.

Stacey founded Unite Digital in January 2016 because she saw a need to help brands connect with their distribution partners and technology solutions to deliver the united experiences needed to drive incremental sales and service business.

Before founding Unite, she demonstrated a solid track record of uniting and growing companies. She served as FordDirect's chief executive officer and vice chairman. At FordDirect, Stacey led the company through the largest growth period in its 15-year history, increasing revenue by over 200 percent while launching over 25 new dealer services. She also doubled the number of retail sales attributed to digital, demonstrating a strong return on investment to dealer and OEM customers.

Stacey holds a bachelor's degree in industrial and operations engineering and a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Michigan.

About Women Presidents Organization (WPO)

The Women Presidents Organization (WPO) is a non-profit membership organization where dynamic and diverse women business leaders around the world tap into collective insight with exclusive access to entrepreneurial equals, innovative ideas, and executive education. WPO members have guided their business to generate at least $2 million USD in gross annual sales (or $1 million USD for a service-based business). Each WPO chapter serves as a professionally facilitated peer advisory group for members where they can harness the momentum of their successes and cultivate new strategies that will take them even further. Learn more at www.women-presidents.com.

About JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a leading financial services firm based in the United States of America ("U.S."), with operations worldwide. JPMorgan Chase had $4.1 trillion in assets and $337 billion in stockholders' equity as of March 31, 2024. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing and asset management. Under the J.P. Morgan and Chase brands, the Firm serves millions of customers in the U.S., and many of the world's most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients globally. Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at www.jpmorganchase.com.

About Unite Digital:

Founded in January 2016 by industry veteran Stacey Coopes, Unite Digital develops products that help brands connect with their distribution partners to deliver unparalleled digital experiences. Unite Digital's products include manufacturer/dealer certified digital programs, digital advertising solutions, traffic generation, lead optimization, digital retailing, online-offline retail integration and customer retention and loyalty programs. Its leadership team has more than 125 years of combined automotive and digital experience from strategic leadership, global business development, brand positioning and marketing, sales and service optimization, and information technology. For more information, visit unitedigital.com.

SOURCE Unite Digital, LLC