UNITE Dubai: International Trade, Investment and Health at Centre of Discussions at Invitation Only Gathering of Private Wealth

DUBAI, UAE, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UNITE - Unlocking New Investments, Trade and Economies, the global platform with a mission to facilitate partnerships and expand international trade, started this year series of events in Dubai, on February 18th, and 19th, bringing together a highly exclusive group of over 150 of the leading Middle East, European, and US Private Wealth groups. After Dubai, UNITE continues its journey and moves onto a four-day event in Monaco during the Monaco Formula One weekend and up into the Swiss Alps for five days in Davos during the World Economic Forum.

UNITE Dubai - Day 1 - brought together a highly exclusive group of over 150 of the leading Middle East, European, and US Private Wealth groups for an invitation-only dinner thought leadership, insights, and discussions at the Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club. UNITE Dubai- Day 2- high-level public and private figures from the UAE attended UNITE Dubai Day 2 -an exclusive afternoon of connecting and engaging at the Dubai Polo Gold Cup at Al Habtoor Polo Resort.

The technological revolution accelerated by the pandemic is fundamentally changing today's business world. The future of the business is shaped by the companies that look forward rather than back, learning from the future, operating sustainably, using supply unbounded, integrating the virtual and physical worlds. UNITE Dubai highlights how the transformations taking place in the business world are forcing companies to rethink what, where, and why of their operating models.

Alastair Lidel, Founder and CEO of The Private Investment Group, which owns Unite around the world said, "We are so very lucky to be headquartered in a country which embraces innovation, trade relations and tomorrow's world in the way that the UAE does. It is rare that you will find a gathering such as the ones created by Unite. This is because at its very core its motive and its agenda is one of social good, of bringing together those visionaries, pioneers and principals of private wealth to learn, to leave with something more than when they arrived. I am incredibly excited to head to Davos for the World Economic Forum in May closely followed by Monaco for the Grand Prix weekend where Unite will continue its journey and mission of allowing the world of investment and innovation to converge and bringing people closer together."

Obediah Ayton COO at the Private Investment Group adds, "Unite Events every year becomes a stronger community of family offices, private wealth and sovereign wealth funds. The unite platform has allowed face to face business to continue post pandemic, enhancing business transactions."

The reality of the present is that companies that embrace change, rethink, and reinvent themselves will succeed in the future and inspire other organizations to do better. Forward-thinking principles and the need of embracing more evolving models were shared by speakers like:

Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and CEO at DMCC (Dubai Multi Commodities Centre), talked about the growth and exciting direction of travel for Dubai and the UAE.

Powerful words from James Morgon, Senior Adviser Milken Institute on the impact and cost of issues such as loneliness, and the importance and the opportunity of primordial health.

And visionary thinking from Andrew Kessler - CTO and Co-Founder Zenotta AG on the future of blockchain.

Scott Armstrong, Editor in Chief at Arabian Business helped break down some barriers on a truly important topic: mental health

And of course Alastair Lidel, CEO and founder of the Private Investment Group on the importance of those with the power to change things coming together.

UNITE, through its unique relationships around the world, has brought together many high-level decision-makers in private, intimate, and highly exclusive settings, addressing some of the pitfalls of traditional conferences and trade shows.

During the evening, a highly select group of businesses and governments from around the world, joined the event as partners. These included DMCC (Dubai Multi Commodities Centre) , Arabian Business , Theraheal app, GreenHouse Capital, PATRICIA, STANLIB, WIBEATS,

ESE Capital, Estonian Investment Agency, Cactus Venture Partners, P4ML, Zenotta Klint Ventures, Cellulant and Revenue Capital.

