UNITE HERE Warns About Potential Gaming Tax Revenue Declines, Job Cuts, and Other Problems of Proposed Merger of Eldorado Resorts and Caesars Entertainment

LAS VEGAS, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 24, Eldorado Resorts and Caesars Entertainment jointly announced a proposed transaction to combine the two corporations, pending shareholder and regulatory approvals. The deal is to be based on $7.2 billion of new debt financing and $500 million of cuts and other "synergies." UNITE HERE, the hospitality workers union, represents approximately 25,000 workers at Caesars and Eldorado properties.

UNITE HERE-represented union casinos accounted for approximately 68% of the pro forma $30 billion combined Caesars-Eldorado EBITDAR in 2018. These 22 UNITE HERE union casinos altogether include over 50% of the combined company's total hotel rooms, over 30% of its total slots, and nearly 40% of its total table games. UNITE HERE locals are currently in contract negotiations with Eldorado at Circus Circus Reno and Isle Pompano Beach. Contracts at six additional UNITE HERE union casinos in the combined Caesars and Eldorado portfolio will expire in 2020, including four properties in Atlantic City.

UNITE HERE issued the following statement from President D. Taylor:

"UNITE HERE has had a positive relationship with Caesars Entertainment over the years, and 25,000 union members have been excited to help the company reinvest and rebuild as it recovers from the disastrous leveraged buyout led by Apollo and TPG. It is in this context that we approach the proposed sale of the company with great concern.

Yesterday, Eldorado announced cost-savings of $500 million in the first year of the combined company. Where are they going to cut? We will not stand by idly if the proposed Caesars-Eldorado transaction will lead to significant job losses, worse wages and benefits for our members, and lower state gaming tax receipts in the many communities where members we represent work and live. Casinos operating under privileged licenses are meant to create significant benefits for host communities, including family-sustaining jobs and local government funding based on gaming taxes.

We will support changes at Caesars that preserve the company's long-term financial health and provide a sustainable path to good jobs in vibrant gaming markets across the country."

2018, 7,700 UNITE HERE members went on a multi-city strike at Marriott hotels across the United States and won historic settlements in Boston, Detroit, San Francisco, San Jose, Oakland, San Diego, and Hawaii.

UNITE HERE represents over 300,000 hospitality workers in gaming, hotel, and food service industries in North America and provides analysis from the perspective of those who work in these industries.

