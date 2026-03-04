Unite Names TruthScan As "Most Accurate AI Image Detector"

SHERIDAN, Wyo., March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Unite.ai, an editorial publication covering artificial intelligence, published an in-depth review of TruthScan on February 26, 2026.

Reviewer Janine Heinrichs said TruthScan was "The most accurate deepfake detector I've tried."

Examples of Heinrichs' hands-on testing include testing real and fake images. For example, in one case, she uploaded an AI-generated headshot. TruthScan scored it 97% fake. Then she uploaded an authentic image. TruthScan scored it 2% likely to be AI. Beyond accuracy, Heinrichs said both results returned in under one second.

The review rated TruthScan's detection accuracy at 96%-99% across AI-generated images, video, and deepfakes. Unite AI tested the platform against three competitors (GPTZero, Reality Defender, and Winston AI) and rated TruthScan the strongest option for fraud prevention and multimodal detection.

Heinrichs wrote that TruthScan covers six content types on a single platform: text, images, audio, video, email, and documents. The review also noted TruthScan's enterprise features like heatmaps, audit logs, API access, and confidence scoring on every scan. It also holds SOC 2 Type II and ISO 27001 certifications and meets GDPR requirements.

TruthScan offers public and enterprise AI detection models. The full public model can be accessed with a free trial on truthscan.com. Enterprise models are reserved for larger organizations or institutions.

(The full Unite AI review is published at: https://www.unite.ai/truthscan-review/)

