Unite Private Networks Announces Adkins as CEO and Senglaub as President

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unite Private Networks (UPN), a leading provider of high-capacity, fiber-based communication networks is excited to announce the promotion of Jason W. Adkins to CEO and Chad Senglaub to President and COO.

Adkins, a nine-year veteran of the company has been promoted to Chief Executive Officer and will report to the UPN board. He previously served as President of the company. Over the last 26 years Adkins has been part of the management team with companies such as Windstream, KDL, Level 3, Telcove, Conterra and KMC Telecom. Jason earned a B.B.A. in Marketing with a minor in Economics from James Madison University and an M.B.A. from Radford University.

Senglaub, an eight-year veteran of the company has been promoted to President and COO and will report directly to the CEO. He previously served as Chief Operating Officer. Chad has over 25 years of telecommunications management experience with companies such as twtelecom, Frontier Communications, Global Crossing and Giantloop Networks. He earned a degree in Engineering Technologies from Alfred State College and attended the University of Rochester for Economics.

"Jason and Chad have proven to be great partners in the continued development of the UPN business. Their outstanding leadership, judgement, and business acumen have helped propel UPN to nearly ten-fold growth over the course of their tenure with the company," noted Kevin Anderson, outgoing Chief Executive Officer and one of the founders of UPN. "I'm excited, now more than ever about the future outlook for deploying fiber infrastructure and the opportunities available for UPN to provide high-bandwidth communications services to support customers' mission-critical business operations."

Anderson will continue to serve as Executive Chairman and be a major investor alongside outside investors Cox Communications and Ridgemont Equity Partners.

About Unite Private Networks: UPN provides high-bandwidth, fiber-based communications networks and services to schools, governments, carriers, data centers, hospitals, and enterprise business customers across a 21-state service area. Service offerings include dark and lit fiber, private line, metro-optical Ethernet, Internet access, data center services, voice, and other customized solutions. Headquartered in Kansas City, MO, UPN has been providing customer focused communications solutions since 1998. For more information on UPN, please visit www.uniteprivatenetworks.com , or connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Brandi Tubb

816-903-9400

[email protected]

SOURCE Unite Private Networks

Related Links

upnllc.com

