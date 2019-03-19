Unite Private Networks Announces Expansion into Denton, Texas

Denton County is forecasted to experience the strongest economic growth in the U.S. over the next several years, at 4.1 percent, according to a study by Oxford Economics.

"UPN has a significant presence in Dallas/Fort Worth, and Denton is a continuation of our commitment to serving the entire metro area," said Donnie Wood, Regional Sales Director at Unite Private Networks. "Our Metro Optical Ethernet (MOE) ring that serves Denton has two diverse routes, spanning both the east and west sides of Lake Lewisville and will connect back into our core network, giving business customers more advanced connectivity options. We're thrilled to extend our network infrastructure into Denton, and are looking forward to working with the business community."

"The Denton Economic Development Partnership is excited to have a new fiber service expand into the Denton market," said Adam Gawarecki, Vice President of the Denton Economic Development. "It will be a great benefit to have a new fiber infrastructure provider in Denton to address the needs and demands of current and new businesses looking to expand or relocate to the area. We look forward to working with the dedicated team at UPN."

About Unite Private Networks: UPN provides high-bandwidth, fiber-based communications networks and services to schools, governments, carriers, data centers, hospitals, and enterprise business customers across a 21 state service area. Service offerings include dark and lit fiber, private line, metro-optical Ethernet, Internet access, data center services, and other customized solutions. Headquartered in Kansas City, MO, UPN has been providing customer focused communications solutions since 1998. For more information on UPN, please visit www.uniteprivatenetworks.com , or connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

