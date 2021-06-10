Unite Private Networks Announces Major Network Expansion in Little Rock, Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unite Private Networks (UPN), a leading provider of high-capacity, fiber-based communication networks is pleased to announce a major network expansion in the Little Rock metro area.

The new 114-mile route will create a diverse ring around the metro and expand UPN's existing infrastructure to approximately 235 fiber route miles in the Little Rock metro. The network expansion will traverse the 630 and 430 corridors, as well as throughout downtown and the major business enterprise areas including West Little Rock (along Chenal Parkway), North Little Rock, Riverdale, Northshore Business Park, and the Port of Little Rock. Additionally, it extends UPN's presence into Pine Bluff.

Business customers will now have access to a full array of lit fiber services that are scalable from 100 Mbps to 100 Gbps, including carrier-grade internet, dedicated data transport service, private line connections to the Cloud, and fiber-based voice service.

"UPN already has a significant presence in Arkansas and this expansion is a continuation of our commitment to further serve the entire Little Rock market," said Walt White, Regional Vice President of Sales at Unite Private Networks. "Our metropolitan optical ethernet (MOE) rings extend throughout the metro area, are survivable in the event of a fiber cut, and connect back into our core network. We're thrilled to expand our existing network infrastructure in Little Rock and look forward to working with even more businesses here."

"Strong fiber infrastructure is critical to Little Rock and the ability to keep and attract more companies in our growing business, financial, healthcare and manufacturing sectors. I'm excited to see Unite Private Networks expanding its fiber network and providing service options for enterprise customers in our business community that absolutely need and depend on high-level and reliable data services," said Bryan Day, Executive Director for the Little Rock Port Authority.

About Unite Private Networks: UPN provides high-bandwidth, fiber-based communications networks and services to schools, governments, carriers, data centers, hospitals, and enterprise business customers across a 21-state service area. Service offerings include dark and lit fiber, private line, metro-optical Ethernet, Internet access, data center services, voice, and other customized solutions. Headquartered in Kansas City, MO, UPN has been providing customer focused communications solutions since 1998. For more information on UPN, please visit www.uniteprivatenetworks.com , or connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

