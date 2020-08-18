Unite Private Networks Announces Major Network Expansion into San Antonio, TX

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Unite Private Networks (UPN), a leading provider of high-capacity, fiber-based communication networks is pleased to announce a major network expansion in the San Antonio metro area.

The 210-mile route will create a diverse ring around the metro, traversing IH10W and the 281N corridors, as well as throughout downtown and the major medical centers. Customers will now have access to dark fiber or lit services that are scalable from 100 mbps to 100 gbps, as well as a suite of other products.

The new large-count fiber network will support several anchor customers including a fiber-optic network for a large multi-site school district and fiber to the tower projects for a major wireless carrier.

"UPN already has a significant presence in Texas, and San Antonio is a continuation of our commitment to serve the entire state," said Clayton Brown, Regional Sales Director at Unite Private Networks. "Our metropolitan optical ethernet (MOE) rings will cover the entire city, are survivable in the event of a fiber cut, and will connect back into our core network. We're thrilled to extend our network infrastructure into San Antonio and are looking forward to working with the business community."

"Strong fiber infrastructure is critical to San Antonio's ever-growing cyber, tech, bioscience, and manufacturing sectors. We're excited to welcome Unite Private Networks into our business community as both a key part of our ecosystem, and also as new corporate citizens," said Sean Attwood, vice president of tech development for the San Antonio Economic Development Foundation.

About Unite Private Networks: UPN provides high-bandwidth, fiber-based communications networks and services to schools, governments, carriers, data centers, hospitals, and enterprise business customers across a 21-state service area. Service offerings include dark and lit fiber, private line, metro-optical Ethernet, Internet access, data center services, and other customized solutions. Headquartered in Kansas City, MO, UPN has been providing customer focused communications solutions since 1998. For more information on UPN, please visit www.uniteprivatenetworks.com , or connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Brandi Tubb

816-903-9400

[email protected]

SOURCE Unite Private Networks

