Unite Private Networks Announces Market Expansion into Augusta, Georgia

Business and carrier community will now have access to diverse fiber-optic network

AUGUSTA, Ga., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unite Private Networks (UPN), a leading provider of high-capacity, fiber-based communication networks, is pleased to announce a network expansion into Augusta, GA.

The expansion will bring nearly 90 miles of new, high-count fiber-optic infrastructure throughout Augusta, yielding over 5,200 serviceable buildings. UPN will also establish a network hub in Augusta and provision capacity to UPN's core network.

Business and carrier customers will now have access to a full array of lit fiber services that are scalable from 100 Mbps to 100 Gbps, including dark and lit fiber, private line, optical Ethernet, Internet access, FiberVoice, DDoS Protection, SD-WAN, and other customized solutions powered by a low-latency, carrier-grade, 100 percent fiber-optic network. Beyond services, UPN will invest in the community and network by employing a local operations team to install and maintain service.

"We are thrilled to bring our high-capacity fiber network to Augusta," said Jeremy Andrews, Group Vice President of Strategic Networks. "Our expansion into the area will give businesses access to a variety of high-speed fiber services, and we look forward to partnering with local businesses to provide them with reliable and efficient connectivity."

For more information about our fiber network or other cities we cater to, take a look at our fiber map.

About Unite Private Networks: UPN provides high-bandwidth, fiber-based communications networks and services to schools, governments, carriers, data centers, hospitals, and enterprise business customers across a 21-state service area. Service offerings include dark and lit fiber, private line, optical Ethernet, Internet access, FiberVoice, DDoS Protection, Cloud Connect, SD-WAN, and other customized solutions. Headquartered in Kansas City, MO, UPN has been providing customer-focused communications solutions since 1998. For more information on UPN, please visit www.uniteprivatenetworks.com, or connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

