Unite Private Networks Announces Market Expansion into Janesville and Beloit, Wisconsin

Business and carrier community will now have access to diverse fiber-optic network

JANESVILLE, Wis. and BELOIT, Wis., April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unite Private Networks (UPN), a leading provider of high-capacity, fiber-based communication networks, is pleased to announce a network expansion into Janesville and Beloit, WI.

The expansion will bring nearly 100 miles of new fiber-optic infrastructure, yielding over 750 serviceable buildings along the new footprint. UPN will also establish a network hub in the Janesville/Beloit metropolitan area, provisioning network capacity to UPN's core point-of-presence in Rockford, IL.

Business and carrier customers will now have access to a full array of fiber services that are scalable from 100 Mbps to 100 Gbps, including dark and lit fiber, private line, optical Ethernet, Internet access, FiberVoice, DDoS Protection, Cloud Connect, SD-WAN, and other customized solutions powered by a low-latency, carrier-grade, 100 percent fiber-optic network. Beyond services, UPN will invest in the community and network by employing a local operations team to install and maintain service.

Jeremy Andrews, Group Vice President of Strategic Networks at UPN, expressed his enthusiasm about the expansion, stating, "We are thrilled to establish a greater presence in Wisconsin. Our fully resilient, 100% fiber-optic network will provide customers with an exceptional network experience, and we are eager to serve the businesses and carrier communities in Janesville and Beloit."

For more information about our fiber network or other cities we cater to, take a look at our fiber map.

About Unite Private Networks: UPN provides high-bandwidth, fiber-based communications networks and services to schools, governments, carriers, data centers, hospitals, and enterprise business customers across a 21-state service area. Service offerings include dark and lit fiber, private line, optical Ethernet, Internet access, FiberVoice, DDoS Protection, Cloud Connect, SD-WAN, and other customized solutions. Headquartered in Kansas City, MO, UPN has been providing customer-focused communications solutions since 1998. For more information on UPN, please visit www.uniteprivatenetworks.com, or connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Brandi Tubb

816-903-9400

[email protected]

SOURCE Unite Private Networks