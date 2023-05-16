Unite Private Networks Announces Market Expansion into Las Cruces, New Mexico

Business and carrier community will now have access to diverse fiber-optic network

LAS CRUCES, N.M., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unite Private Networks (UPN), a leading provider of high-capacity, fiber-based communication networks, is pleased to announce a network expansion into Las Cruces, New Mexico.

The expansion will bring over 55 miles of new, high-count fiber-optic infrastructure, including a core ring configuration for network diversity, yielding over 2,433 serviceable locations throughout Las Cruces. UPN will also establish a network hub in the market and provision network capacity back to UPN's core point-of-presence in Albuquerque, NM.

Business and carrier customers will now have access to a full array of fiber services that are scalable from 100 Mbps to 100 Gbps, including dark and lit fiber, private line, optical Ethernet, Internet access, FiberVoice, DDoS Protection, Cloud Connect, SD-WAN, and other customized solutions powered by a low-latency, carrier-grade, 100 percent fiber-optic network. Beyond services, UPN will invest in the community and network by employing a local operations team to install and maintain service.

Mark Hallamore, Regional Vice President of Sales at UPN, expressed his enthusiasm about the expansion, stating, "We are thrilled to extend our network infrastructure into Las Cruces and are looking forward to working with the business and carrier community. We hope to empower growth throughout the community by providing reliable and efficient connectivity."

About Unite Private Networks: UPN provides high-bandwidth, fiber-based communications networks and services to schools, governments, carriers, data centers, hospitals, and enterprise business customers across a 21-state service area. Service offerings include dark and lit fiber, private line, optical Ethernet, Internet access, FiberVoice, DDoS Protection, Cloud Connect, SD-WAN, and other customized solutions. Headquartered in Kansas City, MO, UPN has been providing customer-focused communications solutions since 1998. For more information on UPN, please visit www.uniteprivatenetworks.com, or connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

