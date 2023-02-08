Unite Private Networks Announces Market Expansion into Lawrence, KS Business and carrier community will now have access to diverse fiber-optic network

LAWRENCE, Kan., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unite Private Networks (UPN), a leading provider of high-capacity, fiber-based communication networks, is pleased to announce a network expansion into Lawrence, Kansas.

The expansion will bring a total of 24 miles of high-count fiber to the Lawrence metro, delivering over 900 serviceable locations across the community. The network will connect back into UPN's core network in Kansas City, Missouri with dual 100 Gbps routes. This allows business and carrier customers access to dark fiber or dedicated lit services that are scalable from 10 Mbps to 100 Gbps, and a suite of other products powered by a low-latency carrier-grade, 100 percent fiber-optic network.

"Headquartered and founded in Kansas City, we're always eager to grow in serving the Midwest," said Michael Dillingham, Regional Vice President at Unite Private Networks. "As a college town adjacent to a large metro experiencing accelerated growth, Lawrence is poised to see its business community continue to thrive. We're looking forward to providing the critical infrastructure to support that growth, and to serving new customers."

"The Chamber welcomes Unite Private Networks to our business community. As a growing region, high-capacity communication is a priority to retain and attract talent to our workforce. This economic investment is exciting, and we look forward to working together," said Bonnie Lowe, President & CEO of the Lawrence Chamber.

