Unite Private Networks to Add 10,500 Near-Net Locations in Albuquerque, New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Unite Private Networks (UPN), a leading provider of high-capacity, fiber-based communication networks, announced today an extensive near-net expansion in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The expansion adds over 10,500 near-net locations to an already robust network that spans the entire metro area.

"With the addition of Muscatine, Iowa and Irving, Texas we will be publishing over 80,000 serviceable locations on our building list," said Terry Bellinger, Senior Vice President of Carrier Sales at UPN. "On-net locations can be turned up in as little as 30 calendar days and near-net locations in 90 calendar days. Nearly all buildings featured on UPN's near-net list have been loaded into our custom carrier pricing portal, which allows carriers to obtain pricing and easily provision ethernet and Internet circuits."

The company previously announced its entrance into the market last summer through the acquisition of existing Level 3 fiber assets, and the construction of the Albuquerque Public School (APS) network.

"We are thrilled to be celebrating our one year anniversary in the Albuquerque market," said Matt Simmons, Regional Vice President of Sales at UPN. "UPN has invested nearly $50 million into expanding and upgrading the critical fiber communications infrastructure in Albuquerque and we are looking forward to serving more businesses with our expanded near-net reach."

About Unite Private Networks: UPN provides high-bandwidth, fiber-based communications networks and services to schools, governments, carriers, data centers, hospitals, and enterprise business customers across a 21 state service area. Service offerings include dark and lit fiber, private line, optical Ethernet, Internet access, data center services, and other customized solutions. Headquartered in Kansas City, MO, UPN has been providing customer focused communications solutions since 1998. For more information, visit www.uniteprivatenetworks.com.

