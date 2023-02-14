Unite Private Networks to Provide Increased Bandwidth to Customers in Kansas City

Advanced connectivity aimed at helping visitors along the Kansas City Chiefs Super bowl parade route

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unite Private Networks (UPN), a leading provider of high-capacity, fiber-based communication networks announced today it will provide increased connectivity to its enterprise, carrier and government customers along the Chiefs' championship parade route.

"Our corporate headquarters is located in the heart of Kansas City and we are thrilled to be celebrating the Chiefs second Super Bowl win in the last four seasons," said Jason Adkins, CEO of Unite Private Networks. "With over one million participants expected to be in attendance during the parade, we know our customers with offices near the route will host watch parties and need to accommodate more devices. Additionally, we are actively working with major carriers to provide maximum bandwidth potential to service their customers during the parade. Our advanced fiber-optic infrastructure throughout the city enabled UPN to upgrade bandwidth capacity quickly and effectively. We're excited we can help our customers enjoy the parade without worry, while welcoming home our brand-new champions."

