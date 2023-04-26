Unite Private Networks to Provide Increased Bandwidth to Customers in Kansas City During 2023 NFL Draft

KANSAS CITY, Mo., April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unite Private Networks (UPN), a leading provider of high-capacity, fiber-based communication networks, announced today it will provide increased connectivity to its enterprise, carrier, and government customers located near the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City.

UPN's advanced fiber-optic infrastructure throughout the city has enabled the company to upgrade bandwidth capacity quickly and effectively to support the events throughout the weekend. With over 300,000 predicted 2023 NFL Draft attendees, UPN is poised to provide enhanced connectivity to its customers located near the event, ensuring ample bandwidth for an increased number of network-connected devices. In addition, UPN is actively working with major cell phone carriers to provide maximum bandwidth potential to service their customers attending the event.

"As a company headquartered in the heart of Kansas City, we are proud to support our customers and our community during such a major event," said Jason Adkins, CEO of Unite Private Networks. "We've put extra support in place to respond to equipment or service issues throughout the duration of the events, and both cell carriers and UPN have done a really great job preparing to support the event and provide the best possible experience for fans."

For more information about our fiber network or other cities we cater to, take a look at our fiber map.

About Unite Private Networks: UPN provides high-bandwidth, fiber-based communications networks and services to schools, governments, carriers, data centers, hospitals, and enterprise business customers across a 21-state service area. Service offerings include dark and lit fiber, private line, optical Ethernet, Internet access, FiberVoice, DDoS Protection, Cloud Connect, SD-WAN, and other customized solutions. Headquartered in Kansas City, MO, UPN has been providing customer-focused communications solutions since 1998. For more information on UPN, please visit www.uniteprivatenetworks.com, or connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

