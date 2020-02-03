Unite Private Networks To Provide Increased Bandwidth To Wireless Carriers in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Unite Private Networks (UPN), a leading provider of high-capacity, fiberbased communication networks announced today it will provide increased connectivity to major wireless carriers in Kansas City to accommodate visitors along the Chiefs' parade route.

In 2015 when the Kansas City Royals won the World Series, an estimated 800,000 fans packed downtown, and it's expected that fans will do the same for the Kansas City Chiefs' first championship since 1970. In addition to fans, local and national news stations are expected to be in attendance increasing bandwidth needs.

"We are a hometown Kansas City company and could not be prouder of our Kansas City Chiefs, and their unbelievable season," said Jason Adkins, President of Unite Private Networks. "We are actively working with all four major carriers to provide maximum bandwidth potential to service their customers along the parade route. We're excited to help parade participants have the best experience possible while welcoming home our new champions."

About Unite Private Networks: UPN provides high-bandwidth, fiber-based communications networks and services to schools, governments, carriers, data centers, hospitals, and enterprise business customers across a 21 state service area. Service offerings include dark and lit fiber, private line, metro-optical Ethernet, Internet access, data center services, and other customized solutions. Headquartered in Kansas City, MO, UPN has been providing customer focused communications solutions since 1998. For more information on UPN, please visit www.uniteprivatenetworks.com, or connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

