Unite Us acquires analytics leader Carrot Health to become the only nationwide solution to truly integrate health and social care

Carrot Health brings the nation's largest consumer and health data set, which powers over 500 proprietary predictive models focused on improving health behaviors and outcomes that support over 250 million individuals. This adds to Unite Us' interoperable end-to-end solution, which includes its flagship outcomes-focused national care coordination platform, prediction and enrollment capabilities, and payments products to reimburse community-based organizations for their impact. Unite Us' software and on-the-ground presence in the community, together with Carrot Health's person-centered analytics enable organizations to provide wraparound care and invest in impact together, and address inequities to create new models of care that improve whole person health.

"Adding Carrot Health and its outstanding team to amplify our end-to-end solution combines the power of data analytics with our market-leading coordination platform and products," says Dan Brillman, Co-Founder and CEO of Unite Us. "With our networks that truly track outcomes and address social factors, we will immediately enable our combined partner base of community-based organizations, governments, payers, and providers to accelerate their impact together, leveraging advanced analytics that improve health for their populations and communities."

Stakeholders addressing health understand that they must move beyond nationwide lists of resources and the unmet promises of closed loop referrals with disconnected technologies, and siloed initiatives. The shift to value-based care models to reduce unnecessary health care utilization requires a close-knit network of accountable community-based organizations creating a new type of care team, fulfilling last mile services. This new type of privacy-first care reduces burdens for clients, creates a 360 view of a client journey, and brings public and private sectors together to analyze and invest in the greatest impacts on health and communities.

"This combination is the realization of the vision we had from day one to capitalize on the understanding of the need and translating that into meaningful action to improve people's lives," says Kurt Waltenbaugh, CEO of Carrot Health. "Health leaders no longer need to string together multiple vendors, and now have access to one turnkey solution as the scaled industry standard."

The country is at a pivotal time. It's prioritizing health equity and investing more than ever to improve equitable access to care with better coordination in communities. With thousands of health and social care providers already working together in Unite Us' ecosystem, the companies will further drive a new standard of care that identifies where disparities exist, enabling communities to direct targeted investments in social care services that improve health and reduce the cost of medical care. The combination of two category leaders creates the only generational company driving improved health in the community.

"We can no longer just be reactive to the needs of individuals or communities," said Taylor Justice, Co-Founder and President of Unite Us. "The combination of Unite Us and Carrot Health allows communities to be proactive and have a preventative health solution so we aren't always waiting until individuals are in crisis to intervene. Imagine someone being housed before they ever become homeless, so we can create the right environment to focus on their health. That is the model that reinvents service delivery in this country."

About Unite Us

Unite Us is a technology company that builds coordinated care networks of health and social service providers. With Unite Us, providers across sectors can send and receive secure electronic referrals, track every person's total health journey, and report on tangible outcomes across a full range of services in a centralized, cohesive, and collaborative ecosystem. Unite Us' dedicated team builds authentic, lasting partnerships with local organizations to ensure their networks have a solid foundation, launch successfully, and continue to grow and thrive. This HITRUST certified social care infrastructure helps communities transform their ability to work together and measure impact at scale. Follow Unite Us on LinkedIn , Twitter , Instagram and Facebook .

About Carrot Health

Carrot Health believes in enabling a future with no barriers to better health, for everyone. We believe that shining the bright light of data onto our disparities will help us, all working together, to improve health. We provide consumer insights for each and every individual person in the United States to engage patients and members, close gaps in care, and optimize performance for healthcare payers and provider systems. Carrot Health ranked #311 on the 2021 Inc. 5000. The HIPAA compliant software platform incorporates social, behavioral, environmental, and economic barriers to health data to deliver a 360-degree view of the consumer, providing actionable insights to inform Growth, Health, and Quality.

Advisors: Milbank LLC acted as legal advisor for Unite Us. TripleTree, LLC acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Carrot Health for this transaction.

