Unite Us acquires NowPow to address health and social needs nationwide

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unite Us , the nation's leading technology company connecting health and social care services, has announced the acquisition of NowPow, the Chicago-based referral platform grounded in science and community. The companies are coming together at a pivotal time in the country when all stakeholders are focused on reducing inequities and improving health.

This combination creates the nation's leading integrated health and social care network connecting people to the resources they need – from food and housing assistance to counseling, caregiver support and more.

With deep experiences addressing inequities at the structural, community, and institutional levels, the companies are teaming up to eliminate fragmentation between health and social care providers, allowing communities to better coordinate and support individuals seeking services.

"We are thrilled to embark on a joint vision with the NowPow team and combine NowPow's high quality, whole person approach, and research-validated condition-based algorithms with Unite Us' proven end-to-end solutions and scale. We've worked alongside Stacy and Rachel, NowPow's leaders, for several years and have admired their model from afar. This was the right time for this combination, which will drive outsized impact for the country," said Dan Brillman, Unite Us CEO.

This announcement follows Unite Us' recent acquisition of leading analytics company Carrot Health. Unite Us and NowPow will add Carrot's data-driven solutions to their community-based technology that predicts needs, enrolls clients in services, measures impact, and pays for community-based services through its nationwide network – creating a truly holistic experience for people receiving and providing care. For customers and partners, Unite Us is the leading scaled and outcome-focused technology solution capable of connecting people in need with the right services to impact health outcomes across all 50 states.



"NowPow's roots are on the South Side of Chicago where residents, leaders, caregivers, and scientists have collaborated to ensure everyone seeking support can find the resources they need for independence, wellness, living with illness, and caring for others," said Stacy Lindau, MD, MAPP, NowPow's founder and Chief Innovation Officer. "Needs are rising fast and our partnership with Unite Us accelerates our shared vision to ensure everyone, everywhere knows where to go for resources in their community."

With over one million screenings and millions of referrals to date, NowPow has evidenced e-prescribing social care for large populations with its personalization logic, condition algorithms, and high-quality resource directory. By adding NowPow's tools and community partners to the Unite Us system, customers will now be able to support the changing needs of all people and all care teams.

"At a time when communities and policy makers are rightfully demanding a faster pace and greater interoperability, we are bringing our complementary strengths together to achieve deeper impact — both now and far into the future," said Rachel Kohler, CEO, NowPow.

The combined diverse customer and partner base of payers, providers, governments, educational services, child welfare, and community-based organizations can now seamlessly and securely address social determinants of health with an array of technology products that best fit their needs.

"We continue to be methodical in our approach to bring world-class technology to all stakeholders in the care delivery ecosystem," said Taylor Justice, Co-Founder and President of Unite Us. "Our communities look to Unite Us to solve extremely difficult technology challenges and with our acquisition of Carrot Health and NowPow, we reinforce our commitment to building the operating system for social care to improve the health and well-being of every individual we serve."

About Unite Us

Unite Us is a technology company that builds coordinated care networks of health and social service providers. With Unite Us, providers across sectors can send and receive secure electronic referrals, track every person's total health journey, and report on tangible outcomes across a full range of services in a centralized, cohesive, and collaborative ecosystem. Unite Us' dedicated team builds authentic, lasting partnerships with local organizations to ensure their networks have a solid foundation, launch successfully, and continue to grow and thrive. This HITRUST certified social care infrastructure helps communities transform their ability to work together and measure impact at scale. Follow Unite Us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

About NowPow

NowPow's personalized community referral platform supports whole person care across whole communities. NowPow referrals are highly matched and filtered, making it easy to connect people to the right community resources so everyone can stay well, meet basic needs, manage with illness and care for others. NowPow's population health solution provides deep community resource and referral insights to support process improvement, network health and quality, and care access and experience. Learn more at NowPow.com.

Advisors: Milbank LLC acted as legal advisor for Unite Us. Brentwood Capital Advisors LLC served as the exclusive financial advisor and Cooley LLP served as legal advisor to NowPow for this transaction.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Unite Us

Related Links

https://uniteus.com

