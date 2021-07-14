Unite Us Announces First-of-its-Kind End-to-End Solution to Address Social Determinants of Health

NEW YORK, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unite Us , the enterprise technology company providing the digital infrastructure to power the integrated health and social care ecosystem, announces the release of its end-to-end social care solution to accelerate the investment and impact of social care services across the nation, and place people at the center of community-focused care.

Unite Us expands its product suite beyond its coordination platform, creating the industry's first end-to-end solution. The solution establishes a new standard of care that identifies and predicts social care needs in communities, manages enrollment of individuals in services, and leverages meaningful outcome data and analytics to further drive community investment. This infrastructure enables social care funding at scale through funds distribution, invoice management, and reimbursement for social services.

The U.S. has seen a seismic shift toward addressing social needs, as experts and policymakers increasingly agree that having one's social needs met – such as housing, a liveable income, sufficient transportation, and education – is equally as important to improving one's overall health outcomes as their access to clinical care. This movement requires multiple sectors collaborating to provide streamlined and secure coordination across community organizations, and focuses on breaking down silos between organizations to improve people's health. Unite Us is uniquely positioned to lead with preventative, community-based solutions that improve health and reduce costly, unnecessary healthcare utilization.

The company brings together state governments, private sector entities, and others who believe that investing in community health improves outcomes and reduces costs. This creates a secure ecosystem for clients to tell their story once and receive services from an accountable network. In addition, the company has invested heavily in evaluating impact, not only to track social care delivery at scale, but also prove its real-world effects and role in improving overall health.

"Since its founding in 2013, Unite Us has been working to dismantle the barriers that exist between health and social care providers to build secure, collaborative, community-wide systems that truly improve health outcomes and people's lives overall. As a generational company built from scratch, we're constantly evolving with the ever-changing needs of Americans and shifting our vision to better serve our users and the communities that they support – this is coordination at scale," said Dan Brillman, CEO and Co-Founder of Unite Us. "The launch of this new holistic care solution marks the next generation of growth not only for Unite Us, but for the social care industry at large. We're excited to continue leading the charge as we redefine health and social care."

Unite Us powers coordinated networks in 42 states across the country, with plans to be in all 50 states by December 31, 2022, and is dedicated to bringing services – such as housing, food assistance, behavioral health, utilities, and transportation – to the same priority level as traditional healthcare.

Trust and transparency are the cornerstones of the Unite Us solution. Unite Us has implemented a robust, person-centric, and health equity-driven process. Community partners, health systems, plans, and governments across the country rely on Unite Us' secure and HIPAA-compliant platform to coordinate care. With robust protections and certifications aligned with industry-leading privacy and security frameworks such as HITRUST, Unite Us makes it possible for providers to improve the health of their clients and community, while maintaining privacy and trust.

About Unite Us:

Unite Us is a technology company that builds coordinated care networks of health and social service providers. With Unite Us, providers across sectors can send and receive secure electronic referrals, track every person's total health journey, and report on tangible outcomes across a full range of services in a centralized, cohesive, and collaborative ecosystem. Unite Us' dedicated team builds authentic, lasting partnerships with local organizations to ensure their networks have a solid foundation, launch successfully, and continue to grow and thrive. This social infrastructure helps communities transform their ability to work together and measure impact at scale. Follow Unite Us on LinkedIn , Twitter , Instagram and Facebook .

