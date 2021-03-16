Unite Us Announces It Has Raised $150M to Scale Nationwide Social Care Infrastructure

NEW YORK, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unite Us , an enterprise technology company providing the digital infrastructure to power the integrated health and social care ecosystem, today announced that it has raised $150 million in a Series C financing led by ICONIQ Growth. The investment follows a record performance in 2020 for Unite Us that saw it expand into 42 states, including 16 new statewide networks, driving cross-sector coordination and improved health in community-based settings. Investors in the round include Emerson Collective, Optum Ventures and Transformation Capital, as well as existing investors, Define Ventures, Salesforce Ventures and Town Hall Ventures, and several healthcare partners. This investment will ensure the mission-driven company, now valued above $1.6 billion, is able to continue to deeply invest in community-based organizations to bring social care to the same priority level as medical care.

Unite Us is the market leader with its outcome-focused coordination software securely connecting community-based organizations with health care providers, health plans, state and local governments, and private foundations. Together, these partners are leading the care transformation movement towards whole-person care. The financing will catalyze the company's ability to bring its core product, Unite Us Platform, to all communities across the country by 2023, as well as accelerate Unite Us Insights and Payments solutions to amplify support and investment for all community partners.

"We are excited to double-down on our vision for a person-centered, coordinated, nationwide, social care network," said Dan Brillman, CEO and Co-founder. "Our community-based partners' ability to drive improved outcomes is critical in a value-based care world, and we know that bringing the necessary technology into every community will accelerate our impact."

Since its founding in 2013 by military veterans, Unite Us has had the opportunity to connect, learn from, and support thousands of community-based organizations, and has earned the trust of hundreds of partners nationwide, including Kaiser Permanente, CyncHealth, the state of North Carolina, the Commonwealth of Virginia, Humana, CommonSpirit Health, CVS Aetna, the Cleveland Clinic, and United Ways across the country. The industry has recognized the essential role social determinants of health (SDoH) play in a person's health, reinforcing Unite Us' mission to continue to invest in cross-sector partnerships that lead to better health and equitable access to services.

"Unite Us' leadership and vision in enabling coordinated, connected communities gives us hope for a future where every individual receives the holistic, whole-person care they need," says Caroline Xie, General Partner at ICONIQ Growth. "We are delighted to be embarking on this partnership with the Unite Us team and look forward to supporting the company's growth and vision with our team and global resources."

The company plans to use a part of the proceeds from this round to invest heavily in Unite Us Payments, which relies on the Unite Us Platform infrastructure to record and process payments to their trusted network of community partners. In addition, Unite Us will further fund its interoperability framework to ensure that those serving clients in need are able to do so seamlessly across operating systems.

"For the last decade, Unite Us has helped communities become operationally efficient by building the only operating system for social care. Over the next decade, with Unite Us Payments, we will facilitate an economic relationship between healthcare and social care to integrate both the delivery and reimbursement of services in communities," says Taylor Justice, President and Co-founder of Unite Us. "We are thrilled to be partnering with ICONIQ Growth, who understands our commitment to our mission and belief that we are building a generational company," Justice adds.

Unite Us is a technology company that builds coordinated care networks of health and social service providers. With Unite Us, providers across sectors can send and receive secure electronic referrals, track every person's total health journey, and report on tangible outcomes across a full range of services in a centralized, cohesive, and collaborative ecosystem. Unite Us' dedicated team builds authentic, lasting partnerships with local organizations to ensure their networks have a solid foundation, launch successfully, and continue to grow and thrive. This social infrastructure helps communities transform their ability to work together and measure impact at scale.

