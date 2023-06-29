Unite Us Earns Back-to-Back Awards Celebrating Workplace Culture

Cross-Sector Collaboration Software Company Earns 2023 Great Place To Work® Certification™ For Second Year In a Row & Listing on Fortune Best Workplaces in New York

NEW YORK, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unite Us , the nation's leading software company enabling cross-sector collaboration to improve people's health and well-being, today announced it has earned both a Great Place To Work® Certification ™ and listing on the 2023 Fortune Best Workplaces in New York . The back-to-back prestigious awards validate the inclusivity, flexibility, and empowerment that are hallmarks of Unite Us' exceptional workplace culture and employee experience.

The Great Place To Work Certification is based solely on current employees' experience working with Unite Us, and 87% of employees rate the company a great place to work— 30% more than the average U.S. company. Ninety-six percent (96%) of employees also said the company makes newcomers feel welcome, and 94% said they're able to take time off when needed, they feel good about how the company contributes to the community, and that people genuinely care about each other within the organization.

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place To Work. "By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Unite Us stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

Unite Us has also been named to Fortune's 2023 Best Workplaces in New York. This achievement means Unite Us has surpassed rigorous benchmarks, establishing itself as one of the best companies to work for headquartered in New York. This highly competitive and widely respected annual list recognizes companies that create a remarkable employee experience by fostering an exceptional and inclusive company culture.

"Everything we do is aimed at helping people live healthier, happier and more fulfilling lives. Our drive to achieve that mission creates a united environment where our team comes together to change the world," said Daniel Brillman, Founder and CEO at Unite Us. "I am proud of the company-wide practices and benefits we have in place that have allowed us to build a culture where our team members feel supported in their work, health, and personal lives. While we are constantly learning, these awards are strong validation that we're building a collaborative, inclusive workplace."

Unite Us offers sought-after benefits like generous paid parental leave, flexible time off, and employee financial planning, in addition to comprehensive insurance coverage and 401(k) match. The company, which provides a software platform enabling cross-sector collaboration to connect health and social service providers, encourages authenticity and diversity in all areas. More than 60% of staff are women and non-binary, and women and minorities make up more than half of employees at all levels, including the executive level/C-suite. Unite Us supports conversations around mental health, and its Diversity, Equity and Inclusion program includes Employee Resource Groups where the team can show up authentically and engage in impactful dialogue about issues both inside and outside the company.

To learn more about career opportunities at Unite Us, visit https://uniteus.com/our-careers/ .

About Unite Us

Unite Us is the nation's leading software company enabling collaboration across sectors to improve the health and well-being of communities. Unite Us' secure solutions establish a new standard of care that identifies social care needs, helps connect people to services, and leverages meaningful outcomes data to further drive community investment. Through Unite Us' national network and software, community-based organizations, government agencies, health plans, and healthcare providers are all connected to better collaborate and meet the needs of the individuals in their communities. Follow Unite Us on LinkedIn , Twitter , Instagram , and Facebook .

Media Contact:

[email protected]com

SOURCE Unite Us