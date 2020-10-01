Unite Us Expands Executive Team With Appointment of Chief Technology Officer

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Unite Us , the technology company building coordinated care networks of health and social service providers nationwide, has today announced the appointment of Shandy Guharoy as the company's Chief Technology Officer (CTO).

With a deep understanding of healthcare information technology, Guharoy joins Unite Us with over 20 years of experience specialized in population health management, consumer-driven healthcare, payer platforms, and healthcare portals. His role at Unite Us will be heavily focused on engineering, product development, and solutions architecture in an effort to lead the company's continued technology innovation within the health and social care industries.

"We're excited to welcome an expert of Shandy's caliber to the Unite Us team, " said Dan Brillman, CEO and Co-founder of Unite Us. "Our technology is what fuels our business and with Shandy's leadership it will continue to transform the industry. As we continue to expand into new states and regions across the country, Shandy's expertise and guidance will be crucial to identify new innovations and continue to deliver the best solutions and experiences to our customers and partners."

Prior to joining Unite Us, Guharoy was Senior Vice President of Information Technology at Evolent Health, where he was responsible for development and commercialization of the company's core technology platform and client relationship. Before that, he was Vice President, eBusiness Delivery, at Anthem, where he directed application development for all online assets. Prior to Anthem, Guharoy was Vice President, Application Development, Information Technology, at Lumenos Inc., responsible for formulating and executing technology plans for the organization. Guharoy received his Bachelor of Engineering from Jadavpur University in India and his Executive MBA at Smith School of Business, University of Maryland.

"My career has been building towards this moment, when I can put my skills and experience to work for a mission-driven organization such as Unite Us," says Guharoy. "I've been following Unite Us for some time now, and am eager to contribute to the company's work to connect people to care, wherever they are, whenever they need it. It's the combination of first-in-class technology with a person-centric model, that puts Unite Us ahead of the pack," he adds.

The expansion of the executive team coincides with the company's rapid growth and the overall acceleration of the health-technology industry and an increasing demand to meet social care needs in the wake of the novel coronavirus. With economic resources strained now more than ever in the midst of the pandemic, communities have increased demand for Unite Us' services by over 287% since March, with the most frequently requested social care needs including access to food, healthcare, housing, and transportation. In direct response to COVID-19, Unite Us has expanded and launched new networks into areas of the nation hit hardest by the pandemic, including Unite NYC , NCCARE360 , Unite Nebraska , and more.

About Unite Us:

Unite Us is a technology company that builds coordinated care networks of health and social service providers. With Unite Us, providers across sectors can send and receive secure referrals, track every person's total health journey, and report on tangible outcomes across a full range of services in a centralized, cohesive, and collaborative ecosystem. Unite Us' dedicated team builds authentic, lasting partnerships with local organizations to ensure their networks have a solid foundation, launch successfully, and continue to grow and thrive. This social infrastructure helps communities transform their ability to work together and measure impact at scale. Follow Unite Us on LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .

