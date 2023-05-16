GREENVILLE, S.C., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unite Us , the nation's leading software company enabling cross-sector collaboration to improve people's health and well-being, and Goodwill Industries of Upstate/Midlands SC (GIUMSC) are collaborating to solidify access to employment resources for residents in South Carolina. Through this partnership, GIUMSC and Unite Us aim to address the unmet needs of people and families throughout the state.

Unite Us Expands Its Collaboration with Goodwill South Carolina to Improve Access to Care Coordination Services

Goodwill serves more than 10,000 job seekers throughout the Upstate and Midlands each year. This partnership will enable GIUMSC to reach more people in need and connect them to the services they need when they need them.

In South Carolina , Unite Us connects people to much-needed resources and services, such as assistance with employment, benefits navigation, housing, and much more. Partners in the Unite South Carolina network are connected through Unite Us' shared technology platform, which enables them to send and receive secure, electronic referrals, address people's social needs, and improve health across communities.

"For the last half-century, we've committed to creating the best possible outcomes for job seekers and families," said Patrick Michaels, President, and CEO at Goodwill Industries of Upstate Midlands/South Carolina. "We're excited to be part of Unite South Carolina. The network aligns with our mission to provide access, information, and resources to help people improve the lives of the people we serve through the power of coordinated care."

The iconic "smiling G" logo is a beacon of hope and opportunity for those looking to overcome barriers and transform their lives. Goodwill's resources and expertise cover everything from resume writing tips to job leads, vocational certification programs, GED help, and so much more. Whether a person is justice-involved, a senior looking for a new skill, a high school dropout, or looking for a fresh start, the organization's "goodwill to all" motto means just that—goodwill to all. The material and financial donations from generous givers fuel the thrift retail stores, creating a powerful goodwill cycle and allowing the organization to invest more than 90 cents of every dollar into those services.

"The collective goal of our partnership with Goodwill Industries of Upstate Midlands/South Carolina is to effectively increase equitable access to care for all residents regardless of circumstance," said Liz Walsh, Community and Customer Success Director at Unite Us. "GIUMSC and Unite Us will work together to redefine the quality, impact, and intersection of health and social care across this community—to get connected to the care they need that will enable them to thrive and live healthier lives."

Nonprofits, community-based organizations, and other providers who want to connect their clients and patients to Goodwill Industries of Upstate Midlands/South Carolina services within Unite Us' network can reach out to uniteus.com/contact/ .

About Goodwill Industries of Upstate Midlands/South Carolina

Goodwill Industries of the Upstate/Midlands South Carolina (GIUMSC) is a locally owned and operated non-profit within the Goodwill Industries International, Inc. network. Founded in May 1973, GIUMSC has served the people of South Carolina for 50 years to create generational success for job seekers, families and communities. Goodwill's 41 retail stores across 16 counties turn donors' generosity into new treasures for shoppers. More than 90 cents of every dollar spent is then invested back into providing life-changing education and career services at no cost.

About Unite Us

Unite Us is the nation's leading software company enabling collaboration across sectors to improve the health and well-being of communities. Unite Us' secure solutions establish a new standard of care that identifies social care needs, helps connect people to services, and leverages meaningful outcomes data to further drive community investment. Through Unite Us' national network and software, community-based organizations, government agencies, health plans, and healthcare providers are all connected to better collaborate and meet the needs of the individuals in their communities. Follow Unite Us on LinkedIn , Twitter , Instagram , and Facebook .

