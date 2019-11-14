Unite Us Opens Second Headquarters in Los Angeles, Continuing to Strengthen Ties to the Communities They Serve

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Unite Us, the technology company that builds coordinated care networks connecting health and social service providers, just opened the doors to its brand new West Coast headquarters in Culver City, California.

This multi-functional office will house the Unite Us team and at the same time, serve as a meeting space to bring community partners together to align around a shared, common goal and build the foundation for a strong and united network throughout California.

To ensure that Unite Us' networks thrive and continue to grow, Unite Us hires from within the local community to support before, during and after the networks are built and launched. Unite Us knows that having a team personally committed to their community creates the right recipe for network success and sustainability.

"We believe that the knowledge and expertise reside within the community, so when expanding into new regions across the country we look for team members who care deeply about their community and have the critical skills to build trusted relationships with local social service and healthcare providers. Our teams are present every day to answer questions, problem-solve and work hand-in-hand with our partners to create a fully integrated network," says Kelly Binder, Chief of Staff for Unite Us. "Our vision for our LA office—and others like it around the country—is for it to be an inviting, collaborative and comfortable space for our team and clients where innovation happens and solutions are created together."

Just a year ago, Unite Us had one office in New York City. Today, there are seven offices around the country, including the location in Los Angeles and a new headquarters on Broadway in Manhattan's Financial District. Other locations include: Portland, Raleigh, New Orleans, Washington DC, and San Francisco. With over 135 team members and more joining every week, Unite Us is committed to providing quality, comprehensive customer service for their expanding list of clients around the country.

About Unite Us:

Unite Us is a technology company that builds coordinated care networks of health and social service providers. With Unite Us, providers across sectors can send and receive secure referrals, track every person's total health journey, and report on tangible outcomes across a full range of services in a centralized, cohesive, and collaborative ecosystem. Unite Us' dedicated team builds authentic, lasting partnerships to ensure their networks have a solid foundation, launch successfully, and continue to grow and thrive. This social infrastructure helps communities transform their ability to work together and measure impact at scale.

Follow Unite Us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

SOURCE Unite Us

Related Links

https://www.uniteus.com

