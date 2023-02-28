Unite Us and Metro Mommy Agency collaborate to expand the software's service types to include pregnancy, birthing, postpartum support, and infant wellness

MIAMI, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unite Us , the nation's leading software company enabling cross-sector collaboration, and Metro Mommy Agency, a full-spectrum doula service provider that offers continuous labor and doula support before, during, and after birth, are partnering to accelerate the electronic referrals from healthcare providers to community providers serving expecting mothers. Doula care providers will be able to implement the Making Optimal Maternal and Child Health Accessible (MOMCHA) program within Unite Us' secure technology platform.

Unite Us Partners with Metro Mommy Agency to Advance Maternal Healthcare for Expecting Mothers in South Florida

MOMCHA is a Florida Department of Health-funded program that seeks to improve the quality and coordination of maternity care for Black women in Miami-Dade County by increasing access to doula services.

The adoption of the recently created service types in the Unite Us software—pregnancy, birthing, postpartum support, and infant wellness—establishes a new standard of care between sectors that will aid in identifying services and organizations that can provide a more holistic approach to support over 1,300 pregnant families through the use of doula services in underserved communities.

Doulas are trained professionals whose care is an effective, evidence-based intervention capable of reducing Black maternal mortality rates and infant mortality rates . Through this partnership, MOMCHA will help soon-to-be moms in Miami-Dade County access the network providers necessary to increase positive birth outcomes.

"All pregnant women deserve access to doula care. We've learned that they either don't know what a doula is, think they can't afford one, or aren't being connected to one by their provider," said Esther McCant, CEO of Metro Mommy Agency. "Our collaboration with Unite Us will increase access for expecting mothers to doula services and other services they may be in need of."

Across the entire state of Florida, Unite Us connects people to much-needed resources and services, such as food, housing, and transportation assistance. Partners in the Florida network are connected through Unite Us' shared technology platform, which enables them to securely send and receive electronic referrals, address people's social needs, and improve health across communities. Sarasota County's First 1,000 Days Suncoast program is another innovative initiative supporting mothers and families in the same network. To date, Unite Florida has facilitated over 4,000 referrals for social, medical, and mental health services for 2,200 women and children.

Together, Metro Mommy Agency and Unite Us will securely connect people in need with community-based resources that can be difficult to navigate otherwise. The network provides a central point of contact where health and social service providers can securely access and refer people to needed services while monitoring progress and measuring outcomes.

"The collective goal of our partnership with the Metro Mommy Agency is to effectively increase equitable access to care for expecting mothers regardless of circumstance," said Megan Diehl, State Network Director at Unite Us. "Unite Florida's coordinated care network will help expecting mothers get easily connected to services provided by doulas while seamlessly connecting the mother or her family to other services they need provided by network partners within their community."

Nonprofits, community-based organizations, and other providers in Miami-Dade county who want to connect their clients and patients to MOMCHA's services within Unite Us' network can reach out to uniteus.com/contact/ .

About Metro Mommy Agency

Metro Mommy Agency is a full-spectrum doula service provider that offers continuous labor and doula support before, during, and after birth. Esther McCant, CEO of Metro Mommy, is a Certified HypnoBirthing Childbirth Educator (HBCE) and Certified Lactation Counselor (CLC). She also works as a maternal health consultant, trainer and speaker. Follow us on Instagram , Twitter , and Facebook .

About Unite Us

Unite Us is the nation's leading software company enabling collaboration across sectors to improve the health and well-being of communities. Unite Us' secure solutions establish a new standard of care that identifies and predicts social care needs, helps connect people to services, and leverages meaningful outcomes data to further drive community investment. Through Unite Us' national network and software, community-based organizations, government agencies, health plans, and healthcare providers are all connected to better collaborate and meet the needs of the individuals in their communities. Follow Unite Us on LinkedIn , Twitter , Instagram , and Facebook .

Metro Mommy Agency Media Contact

[email protected]

(786) 317-6313

Unite Us Media Contact

Damien Graham

Senior Communications Director

[email protected]

SOURCE Unite Us