Unite Us to Host One Continuum Community: Power of Partnership

News provided by

Unite Us

03 Nov, 2023, 09:00 ET

Unite Us hosts leaders from national organizations to address drivers of health (DOH) and improve community health through cross-sector collaboration

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unite Us, the nation's leading software company enabling cross-sector collaboration to improve people's health and well-being, will host One Continuum Community: Power of Partnership on November 9 at 2:00 p.m. EST. The virtual event will bring together hundreds of leaders from various organizations, such as the American Heart Association, Catholic Charities, March of Dimes, Boys & Girls Clubs of America, and other notable community-based organizations, to discuss how community stakeholders can collaborate to enhance the well-being of communities.

Continue Reading
Tune in virtually for Unite Us' One Continuum Community: Power of Partnership event on November 9 at 2:00 p.m. EST.
Tune in virtually for Unite Us' One Continuum Community: Power of Partnership event on November 9 at 2:00 p.m. EST.

"Unite Us is honored to gather with like-minded organizations that share our dedication to partnering within the community to address drivers of health," said Adrienne Sherk, Associate Vice President of National Partnerships at Unite Us. "By working together and coordinating efforts, we can all play an active role in helping communities overcome the social challenges holding them back from achieving optimal health. We are eager to transform the productive discussions from this event into tangible outcomes that will benefit everyone."

The event will explore innovative strategies for collaborative solutions to aid community-based organizations that serve as the first point of care for individuals and families needing government, healthcare, and other social service programs. Attendees will discuss topics such as "Innovating for Tomorrow: Healthcare's New Frontier" to "Evolution of Collaboration: Strategies to Support Communities" and share their insights about the challenges posed by DOH and the importance of the power of partnership to improve community health.

"To ensure all youth and their families can achieve great futures, it's critical that the communities in which they reside have access to resources that support their health and well-being," said Amanda Ruckel, Senior National Director of Partnerships & Growth at Boys & Girls Clubs of America. "We're eager to come together with leaders from different sectors to discuss how care delivery can be transformed and how working together, we can find sustainable solutions."

If you're interested in attending this event, click here to register for One Continuum Community.

About Unite Us
Unite Us is the nation's leading software company enabling collaboration across sectors to improve the health and well-being of communities. Unite Us' secure solution establishes a new standard of care that identifies and predicts social care needs, helps connect people to services, and leverages meaningful outcomes data to further drive community investment. Through Unite Us' national network and software, community-based organizations, government agencies, health plans, and healthcare providers are all connected to better collaborate and meet the needs of the individuals in their communities. Follow Unite Us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

Unite Us Media Contact
[email protected]

SOURCE Unite Us

Also from this source

Coordinated Behavioral Health Services Partners with Unite Us to Address Behavioral Health and Social Needs in the Hudson Valley

Coordinated Behavioral Health Services Partners with Unite Us to Address Behavioral Health and Social Needs in the Hudson Valley

Coordinated Behavioral Health Services (CBHS), the most comprehensive behavioral health independent practice association in the Hudson Valley, and...
Care Partner Network and Unite Us Celebrate Two Years of Connecting Missouri and Kansas Residents to Social Care Resources to Improve Community Health

Care Partner Network and Unite Us Celebrate Two Years of Connecting Missouri and Kansas Residents to Social Care Resources to Improve Community Health

The Care Partner Network (CPN), a regional collaborative to support the needs of individuals in our communities, and Unite Us, the nation's leading...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.