Unite with industry professionals at SCCE's 18ᵗʰ Annual Compliance & Ethics Institute

MINNEAPOLIS, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 1,600 compliance professionals will gather in National Harbor, MD, from September 15-18, 2019 for the 18th Annual Compliance & Ethics Institute (CEI), hosted by the Society of Corporate Compliance and Ethics (SCCE).

CEI is the primary education and networking event for professionals working in the compliance and ethics profession across all industries around the world. This year's event features 150+ speakers, 100+ sessions, and exhibit hall with solution providers, and numerous networking events.

"The compliance and ethics profession continues to grow in size and importance worldwide," said SCCE CEO Gerry Zack. "Participation in CEI gives professionals a much-needed forum to collaborate, discover practical solutions, and help them create more effective compliance and ethics programs."

Highlights from the agenda include the following keynote presentations:

Dr. Kurt Michels - Chief Compliance Officer, Volkswagen Group

From Crisis to an Electric Future - Inside the Cultural Transformation of One of the Largest Companies in the World

From Crisis to an Electric Future - Inside the Cultural Transformation of One of the Largest Companies in the World Olga Pontes , Chief Compliance Officer, Odebrecht S.A.

The Odebrecht Transformation - A Recovery from Compliance Scandal, the journey from Operation Car Wash to transformed compliance program

The Odebrecht Transformation - A Recovery from Compliance Scandal, the journey from Operation Car Wash to transformed compliance program Diana Henriques , Financial Author and Journalist, Contributing Writer for The New York Times , Author of The Wizard of Lies: Bernie Madoff and the Death of Trust

The Limits of Trust

More keynote speakers to be added. Visit www.corporatecompliance.org/2019cei for updates and more information about the conference.

About SCCE

Society of Corporate Compliance and Ethics (SCCE) is a non-profit, member-based association for compliance and ethics professionals. Since 2004, SCCE has been championing ethical practices and compliance standards to promote lasting success and integrity of organizations worldwide and across all industries. Headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, SCCE serves 7,500+ members in 100+ countries around the globe.

SCCE offers 40+ educational conferences a year, weekly web conferences, publications, training resources, certification opportunities, and networking for career growth and program development.

Visit the SCCE website at www.corporatecompliance.org or call 888.277.4977.

SOURCE Society of Corporate Compliance and Ethics (SCCE)

Related Links

http://www.corporatecompliance.org

