Unitea Expands Engage-to-Earn Capabilities, Launches Partnership with P&G and Amrak Solutions to Support Capitanes del Futuro Program

Next-generation fan engagement technology drives learning and engagement tool for soccer program, aiming to build a new generation of Hispanic leaders and develop Latino youth skills in and out of the sport

MIAMI, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unitea , a leading engage-to-earn social platform, has adapted its gamified rewards technology to power the learning arm of Capitanes del Futuro, a P&G program that harnesses the passion for soccer to prepare the next generation of Hispanic leaders. Unitea offers a powerful platform for fan engagement, leveraging sophisticated Web3 technology to help communities interact and grow in a more authentic way.

Helping boys and girls 12-18 years old to embrace their Hispanic values as their superpower, Capitanes del Futuro will provide students free access to role models, resources, tools and skills intended to open their minds, build their confidence and help overcome structural barriers often found along the pathway to higher education. P&G commissioned Unitea via Amrak Solutions agency to build a web portal which includes gamified learning tools and more resources for students. The Capitanes Del Futuro platform mirrors Unitea's core product, which offers an in-app economy that allows users to earn digital tokens for their engagement. Capitanes del Futuro utilizes this same engage-to-earn model to incentivize program participants by rewarding them with program-focused rewards such as tickets to games, custom team merch, player meetups, and game memorabilia.

"We're excited to help pave the way for the next generation of Hispanic leaders through the Capitanes del Futuro program," said Marc Pritchard, Chief Brand Officer at Procter & Gamble. "Working with our alliance of partners, this innovative program will allow us to continue powering the progress of Hispanic communities and equipping Latino youth with the tools needed to navigate the pathway toward higher education to become some of America's future leaders."

"Unitea's core platform has already powerfully impacted the music industry, where it is revolutionizing the way artists, fans, and brands interact. It's incredibly meaningful to be able to work with Amrak Solutions and P&G to extend the capabilities of our engage-to-earn technology for such an important initiative," said Unitea CEO Ketan Rahangdale. "By using engagement as a tool for growth, Capitanes del Futuro can have a real impact, creating authentic connections that will benefit the U.S. Hispanic community for years to come."

The Capitanes del Futuro program is the latest extension of P&G's longstanding commitment to furthering the progress of Hispanic communities. In 2021, P&G launched "Powering Progress" – a multi-faceted effort to accelerate progress of Hispanic communities across the U.S.in partnership with Hispanic Star, a platform to provide the Hispanic community with access to better education, better health, better jobs and gender equality. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, P&G partnered with Hispanic Star Hubs across the country to distribute more than 1,000 pallets of essential products to more than 150,000 Hispanic families in need.

P&G and its brands are continuing to partner with Hispanic Star and other organizations to drive awareness of healthy habits and improve representation in the healthcare industry. In the last two years, Always, Tampax, Vicks, Crest and Oral-B have partnered with Hispanic Star to provide scholarships to more than 70 Hispanic nurses and dental hygienists. Oral-B and Crest are also providing oral care education and screening to Hispanic children in underserved communities through their Closing America's Smile Gap initiative.

Beyond Capitanes del Futuro, P&G continues to invest in programs that support education, including its long-standing support of the Hispanic Scholarship Fund, the Always School Program and more. Parents and children are able to sign up at capitanesdelfuturo.org.

About Unitea

Unitea is an engage-to-earn platform that deepens connections between artists and their fans while giving brands access to invaluable advertising opportunities that enhance the end-user experience. The app incentivizes music fans to support their favorite artists in exchange for tokenized rewards while providing a platform built for meaningful connection and artist innovation. Unitea believes that data and relationships belong to the people who build them, and developed the Karma Economy ecosystem to help creators regain control of their audience insights. Fans are incentivized to share their data as a way to earn Karma, while Unitea's transparent data policy encourages ethical data use. Brands use that data in advertising while fueling data royalty payouts to artists who can access data for invaluable insight into their fanbase.

