Unitech Launches World's First Industrial-Grade Windows on ARM Tablet, Bringing Enterprise Mobility to the Frontline

TAIPEI, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Unitech Electronics Co., Ltd. (TWSE: 3652), a pioneer in automatic identification and data collection (AIDC) solutions, today announced the launch of the RT112 Windows, the world's first industrial-grade Windows on Dragonwing tablet, powered by Qualcomm Dragonwing. The device combines the familiarity of the Windows 11 ecosystem with the energy efficiency of ARM architecture, delivering durable, connected, and long-lasting mobility for frontline professionals across industries.

Redefining Industrial Mobility in the Age of Digital Transformation

The world’s first industrial-grade Windows on ARM tablet.

As industries advance their digital transformation, demand is growing for mobile computing solutions that bridge rugged field conditions and enterprise IT systems. Workers in logistics, manufacturing, warehousing, and service sectors increasingly rely on portable devices for real-time data access and communication — yet many traditional PCs and consumer tablets fall short in environments where power efficiency, durability, and connectivity are critical.

The RT112 Windows tablet addresses this challenge by extending the Windows experience to frontline operations — allowing workers to run enterprise applications, capture and share data in real time, and stay connected throughout long operational shifts.

By combining enterprise-grade ruggedness with ARM-based efficiency, Unitech enables organizations to streamline workflows and enhance productivity wherever work happens.

Powered by Qualcomm for Reliable, Connected Performance

Built on Windows 11 IoT Enterprise LTSC and powered by the Qualcomm Dragonwing™ 6490 processor, the RT112 delivers smooth, secure performance optimized for industrial workloads.

The platform combines advanced connectivity, AI acceleration, and low-power operation, making it ideal for environments that demand continuous uptime and intelligent data processing at the edge.

"The launch of Unitech's RT112 Windows tablet marks a pivotal moment for industrial computing. By leveraging the Qualcomm® QCM6490 platform, this solution combines advanced connectivity, AI acceleration, and power efficiency to deliver the performance frontline professionals need without compromise," Anand Venkatesan, Senior Director, Product Management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "Together with Unitech and Microsoft, we're enabling enterprises to extend the full Windows experience to rugged environments — driving productivity, reliability, and innovation at the edge."

"The RT112 Windows represents an important step forward for Windows on Dragonwing, merging enterprise software compatibility with mobile-class efficiency to transform how industries operate in the field."

Rugged, Connected Mobility for Enterprise Operations

Built for frontline operations, the RT112 Windows combines rugged durability with practical mobility, meeting IP67 and MIL-STD-810H requirements while remaining compact and easy to carry at 690 g and 12 mm in thickness. Integrated 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, and eSIM connectivity, along with an 8,800 mAh removable battery, supports full-shift operation and reliable communication in demanding environments. Designed for use across logistics, manufacturing, retail, hospitality, and healthcare, the RT112 runs full Windows applications to support diverse enterprise workflows. By combining industrial-grade durability, ARM-based power efficiency, and full Windows compatibility, it provides a cost-effective platform for enterprise mobility—helping reduce maintenance requirements, extend device lifecycles, and improve workforce productivity as part of long-term digital transformation across industries.

For more information on Unitech's enterprise mobility and retail solutions, visitors are invited to Unitech's booth at NRF 2026: Retail's Big Show in New York. At the event, Unitech will showcase its latest solutions together with strategic partner Trade-Van Information Services Co., Ltd., highlighting integrated retail and cross-border digital services. Trade-Van will also demonstrate its OCR-based solutions, supporting applications such as shelf label recognition, product expiration date identification, and identity document recognition, including driver's licenses, helping retailers and enterprises improve data accuracy, operational efficiency, and digital workflow integration.

NRF 2026: Retail's Big Show in New York

Location: Jacob K. Javits Convention Center

Date: January 11-13, 2026

Booth: Level 3, Booth 3157

About Unitech

Founded in 1979 and headquartered in Taiwan, Unitech Electronics Co., Ltd. (TWSE: 3652) is a long-established provider in the automatic identification and data capture (AIDC) industry. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of enterprise mobile computers, rugged handheld PDAs, industrial tablets, barcode scanners, RFID readers, and IoT solutions.

Unitech's technologies are deployed across multiple sectors, including logistics, healthcare, retail, warehousing, manufacturing, government, transportation, and field services. With more than four decades of experience, the company continues to support digital transformation through reliable, industry-proven AIDC and IoT products.

Learn more at www.ute.com.

