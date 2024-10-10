United Adds Eight New Destinations in Largest International Expansion in its History

United's Summer 2025 schedule includes service to eight new cities:

Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia; Kaohsiung, Taiwan; Nuuk, Greenland; Palermo, Italy; Bilbao, Spain; Madeira Island, Portugal; Faro, Portugal and Dakar, Senegal

United will fly its largest-ever trans-Atlantic schedule next summer with new flights to Spain, Italy, France, Greece and Croatia – and will offer more flights to more destinations across the Atlantic next summer than any other U.S. airline including more than 760 weekly flights to over 40 destinations

From reindeer sleigh rides and glaciers to Italy's largest opera house, United is the world's largest airline and flies to more international destinations than any other U.S. carrier offering 800 daily flights to and from 147 international destinations – including 40 nonstop routes no other major U.S. airline serves

CHICAGO, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- United Airlines today announced the largest international expansion in its history with service to eight new cities.

Starting in May 2025, United will launch five new nonstop flights* from its hub in Newark/New York to destinations no other U.S. airline serves including Nuuk, Greenland; Palermo, Italy; Bilbao, Spain; Madeira Island, Portugal and Faro, Portugal. The airline is also adding three new nonstop routes from Washington D.C./Dulles, including its first-ever flight to Dakar, Senegal operating year-round and new seasonal nonstop flights to Nice, France and Venice, Italy.

Already the U.S. carrier with the most flights across the Atlantic, United's summer 2025 transatlantic schedule will be the largest in its history with more than 760 weekly flights. In addition to new flights, customers will have even more time to explore Venice, Italy; Athens, Greece; and Barcelona, Spain with earlier start dates next summer. The airline will also increase the number of weekly direct flights between Newark/New York-Palma de Mallorca, Spain, Newark/New York-Dubrovnik, Croatia, and Newark/New York-Athens, Greece.

United is also adding new direct flights from Tokyo-Narita to Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia and Kaohsiung – destinations no other U.S. airline serves – and a new nonstop flight to Koror, Palau. These new flights will seamlessly connect in Tokyo to United's transpacific services to five hub locations in the continental United States.

The summer expansion unlocks a wide range of experiences from reindeer sleigh rides, camel racing and seeing sunshine at midnight to bucket list attractions like the Guggenheim Museum and Italy's largest opera house.

United is the largest airline in the world** and flies to more international destinations than any other U.S. carrier. In total next summer, United will offer 800 daily flights to and from 147 international destinations – including 40 that no other U.S. airline serves.

All new flights are subject to government approval and will be available for sale on United.com and on the United app.

"No other airline gives customers nonstop access to as many unique international destinations and experiences from the U.S. as United," said Patrick Quayle, Senior Vice President of Global Network Planning and Alliances. "Our network provides the most choice and variety for our customers, whether they are looking for a relaxing seaside getaway, once-in-a-lifetime adventure travel or to explore some of the most vibrant urban escapes across the globe."

This expansion comes on the heels of the latest chapter of United's award-winning Good Leads The Way brand advertising campaign, which debuted earlier this month. The latest iteration of the campaign highlights United's position as the world's largest airline and showcases how United's network gives customers the most flexibility and options to travel across the globe.

Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia

United will be the only U.S. airline to serve Mongolia, with seasonal nonstop service from Tokyo/Narita launching May 1. According to the country's new Welcome to MonGOlia campaign, Ulaanbaatar is the gateway to some of the most untouched lands of Mongolia, which offers reindeer sleigh rides, camel racing and dramatic landscapes, perfect for adventurous travelers.

Nearly half a million people visited Mongolia so far in 2024, up 25% compared to 2023, as the country continues to trend as one of the top places to visit in Asia. Most of that increase has come from Europe, South Korea and Japan – and United's new service from Tokyo/Narita flights will give Americans a new, easy way to visit.

Kaohsiung, Taiwan

Starting July 11, United will be the only U.S. airline to offer direct service to Kaohsiung, Taiwan, a city known for its modern urban landscape, historical harbor and breathtaking nature. From its expansive street art scene to iconic sites, like the Pier-2 Art Center, Love River and Lotus Pond, the city is rich with activities for nature lovers and culture enthusiasts.

United's new year-round service from Tokyo/Narita will provide an easy one-stop option for American travelers looking to visit the city, and complements the airline's twice-daily, nonstop service between San Francisco-Taipei.

Dakar, Senegal

With United's nonstop Washington/Dulles-Senegal flight, launching May 23, United will now fly to more destinations in Africa than any other U.S. carrier. Centrally located on Africa's west coastline, Dakar is the gateway to Africa with pristine beaches, lush forests and rich archaeological history.

This year-round, three-times weekly service builds on the airline's existing service to Cape Town and Johannesburg, South Africa; Accra, Ghana and Lagos, Nigeria and seasonal service to Marrakesh, Morocco; United's new service to Dakar will help further Africa's growing tourism industry, which has seen 13% more arrivals in the first quarter this year compared to the same period in 2023 according to the UN Tourism.

Nuuk, Greenland

Travelers will now have direct access to arctic adventure in Greenland via twice weekly seasonal service to its capital city, Nuuk from Newark/New York starting June 14. United will be the only carrier to connect the U.S. directly to Nuuk – the northernmost capital in the world, providing a gateway to world-class hiking and fascinating wildlife under the summer's midnight sun.

Nuuk's new international airport will open next month, and United's new direct flights will make Greenland more accessible than ever for American travelers with a nonstop flight just over four hours long.

Palermo, Italy

United will serve five destinations in Italy beginning May 21 with the launch of its three-times weekly seasonal nonstop service between Newark/New York-Palermo. Travelers will be able to experience Sicily's rich history, luxurious beaches and stunning architecture – including the famed Baroque church, Casa Professa, and Italy's largest opera house, The Massimo.

This new flight builds on United's existing service to Venice, Naples, Milan and Rome, including the only U.S. carrier serving Italy from the West Coast. The flight will operate on a Boeing 767-400, making United the only airline with lie-flat Business Class seats between the U.S. and Palermo. With the surging travel demand to Italy anticipated to continue into 2025, United will now offer more access to the country than ever before with a direct link to the most popular destination in Sicily.

Bilbao, Spain

United is expanding its leading network in Spain and will be the only U.S. airline with nonstop service to Bilbao, with service from Newark/New York launching May 31. As the largest city in the Spanish Basque Country, Bilbao is a hub of architecture, culture and cuisine. From visiting the iconic Guggenheim Museum to enjoying famous Basque pinxtos, this Spanish gem gives an avant-garde city experience and connects visitors to the incredible landscapes of Northern Spain, including coastal destinations, like Gexto and Donostia-San Sebastian.

United serves six destinations in Spain – the most of any U.S. carrier – and is the only carrier to directly connect Palma de Mallorca, Tenerife, Malaga, and Bilbao to the U.S., in addition to its service to Barcelona and Madrid. According to the Basque Country Tourism, 2024 was a historical year of travel to the region, and United's new three times weekly flight will provide unparalleled access to Northern Spain.

Madeira Island and Faro, Portugal

Next summer, United will now serve five destinations in Portugal – the most of any U.S. carrier – and is the only U.S. airline serving Porto, Ponta Delgada, Madeira Island and Faro. The new service to Faro will have four times weekly flights starting May 16, and Maderia Island will have three times weekly flights starting June 7. This builds on United's existing service to Lisbon from Newark/New York and Washington/Dulles. Both new seasonal flights will be served from United's hub at Newark/New York.

The World Travel & Tourism Council 2024 Economic Impact Research predicted 2024 would be a historic year for tourism in Portugal, and that momentum is expected to continue into 2025. For the first time, customers will have direct access to Maderia Island – a tropical escape known for its towering cliffs, seaside towns, green mountains, natural pools, waterfalls and beaches – and Faro, which provides access to the Algarve region's famed stretches of beaches, golden cliffs, luxurious spas, thermal baths and internationally acclaimed golf courses.

Expanded Global Service

In addition to the new destinations coming to United's global network, the airline will also expand service to some its most popular international destinations.

United will add a year-round, nonstop flight between Tokyo/Narita-Koror, Palau. United is the only U.S. airline to serve Palau, with its existing service from Guam and Manila, and this new flight will enable easy one-stop connections for travelers coming from the U.S. to experience the pristine marine ecosystems. With nearly 350 islands in Palau, visitors can plan the ultimate underwater adventure with snorkeling or scuba diving to see the diverse coral and fish in the Pacific.

Starting May 22, United will begin seasonal daily nonstop flying to Venice, Italy from Washington/Dulles, complementing its existing service from Newark/New York. The airline will also begin seasonal, four-times weekly Washington/Dulles-Nice, France flights on May 24, in addition to its existing daily seasonal service from Newark/New York.

United will resume service to several destinations earlier in the season to give customers more time to explore next summer. From Newark/New York, United will resume service to Athens, Greece on March 6; Venice, Italy on March 29 and Dubrovnik, Croatia, which will also increase to daily service, on May 1. Additionally on May 1, United will resume service between San Francisco-Barcelona and Chicago O'Hare-Athens, which will be operated on a larger Boeing 787-10 aircraft. The airline will also increase its flying between Newark/New York and Palma de Mallorca, Spain with four weekly flights.

Mexico and Central America Expansion

On top of United's historic expansion across the Atlantic and Pacific, United is also growing its network in Mexico and Central America. Starting April 5, United will be the first and only airline to connect the United States to Puerto Escondido, Mexico with a nonstop once weekly, year-round flight from Houston operated by United Express partner Mesa Airlines on Embraer 175 aircraft. With this new flight, United will serve 23 destinations in Mexico, and 65 destinations in the broader Latin and Caribbean region following the recent addition of Dominica service from Newark/New York launching on February 15, 2025.

Starting May 22, United also will add a new daily flight between San Francisco and San Jose, Costa Rica utilizing Boeing 737-MAX8 aircraft. United will now connect San Jose with all seven of its U.S. hubs, further building on its position as the largest U.S. carrier to Costa Rica and Central America.

