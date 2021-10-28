United Adds Five New Flights from the U.S. to London

CHICAGO, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- United today announced it is adding five new flights to London's Heathrow Airport, including two more flights from New York/Newark, additional trips from both Denver and San Francisco, as well as an all-new direct flight from Boston. The new service begins in March of 2022 and with these additions, United will be the only U.S. carrier to offer nonstop service between the nation's top seven business markets and London. United will offer 22 flights per day from the U.S. to London, and more flights between New York City and London than any other U.S. carrier. London was the most booked international destination for United's business customers in October, and the airline expects this trend to continue into 2022.

"For nearly 30 years, United has provided a critical link between the U.S. and London, maintaining service throughout the pandemic and strategically growing our schedule to keep our customers in these key global business centers connected," said Patrick Quayle, senior vice president of international network and alliances at United. "London is an integral part of United's network and we remain confident demand will continue to grow, particularly as international business travel returns in 2022."

United in London

These new flights build on United's largest-ever trans-Atlantic expansion announced earlier this month. United currently operates a total of seven flights to Heathrow from the U.S.: two daily flights from New York/Newark and Washington D.C., and one daily flight from Chicago, Houston, and San Francisco. In December, service will increase to 10 daily flights, with additional flights from New York/Newark and Chicago, just in time for the winter holidays.

The five new flights will make hopping across the pond easier and more comfortable for both leisure and business travelers, as United will:

Begin brand-new, daily flights from Boston operated with United's premium Boeing 767300ER, which features 46 United Polaris® business class seats and 22 United Premium Plus® premium economy seats.

operated with United's premium Boeing 767300ER, which features 46 United Polaris® business class seats and 22 United Premium Plus® premium economy seats. Resume daily flights from Denver and add a second daily flight operated by a Boeing 787-9.

and add a second daily flight operated by a Boeing 787-9. Add sixth and seventh daily flights from New York / Newark , each of which will be operated by United's premium Boeing 767-300ER and allow for hourly service in the evening.

/ , each of which will be operated by United's premium Boeing 767-300ER and allow for hourly service in the evening. Add a third daily flight from San Francisco operated by a Boeing 787-9.

operated by a Boeing 787-9. Resume daily service to London from Los Angeles .

A Premium Customer Experience

Customers traveling with United between the U.S. and London will enjoy the airline's commitment to providing an industry-leading customer experience. United will operate 12 daily flights, more than half of its total flights to London, on the airline's premium Boeing 767-300ER aircraft, which features 16 additional United Polaris lie flat and all aisle access business class seats compared to United's standard 767-300ER for a total of 42 Polaris seats. This aircraft also features 22 United Premium Plus seats, 47 Economy Plus® seats and 52 economy seats.

With more premium seats, MileagePlus® Premier® members also have more opportunities to redeem their miles or be upgraded to a premium cabin to enjoy an elevated experience at the airport and onboard. Customers traveling in United Polaris and United Premium Plus will enjoy priority check-in, complimentary checked bags, priority boarding and enhanced dining onboard the aircraft. United Polaris customers will be able to enjoy access to all open United ClubSM locations, including the brand-new United Polaris lounge at Washington Dulles. United plans to reopen United Polaris lounges at New York/Newark, Chicago O'Hare and Houston by the end of this year; the remaining lounges are set to reopen by early 2022.

Prior to departure for England, customers who are fully vaccinated with a qualifying vaccine must complete a passenger locator form and book and pay for a test to be taken within the first two days of arrival. Passengers vaccinated in the U.S. must provide proof of U.S. residency. For further details on the COVID-19 rules governing entry to England (including rules for unvaccinated customers and customers who have been is a red list country in the 10 days prior to arrival in England), visit: https://www.citizensadvice.org.uk/health/coronavirus-rules-you-need-to-follow/coronavirus-if-you-enter-the-uk-from-abroad/. To see the full list of reopened countries where United is flying visit united.com/reopen , and to purchase tickets for these flights visit united.com.

United Next

United is more focused than ever on its commitment to customers and employees. In addition to today's announcement, United has recently:

About United

