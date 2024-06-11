United increases capacity by 75% to and from Milwaukee for Republican National Convention in July and 118 flights to and from Chicago for Democratic National Convention in August

CHICAGO, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- United today added nearly 200 new flights to make it even easier for convention attendees and political enthusiasts to travel to this summer's national political conventions. United will increase its Milwaukee flying by more than 75% for the Republican National Convention in July and will fly its largest schedule from its Chicago O'Hare hub since 2019 for the Democratic National Convention in August, including a 40% increase in flying between Chicago O'Hare and Washington Reagan.

United Adds Nearly 200 Flights for Political Conventions

In total, the airline will add 72 flights to and from Milwaukee in July and 118 flights to and from Chicago in August.

"These conventions are steeped in tradition and have now evolved to become a weeklong celebration of our political process," said Patrick Quayle, United's Senior Vice President of Global Network Planning and Alliances. "We're proud to give people even more options to visit two great cities, and participate in these historic events and make their voices heard."

Tickets are on sale now on the United app and United.com.

Republican National Convention Schedule

United is flying a 75% larger Milwaukee schedule for the Republican National Convention, enabling nearly 5,000 more people to attend the historic event. In total, United will have more than 280 flights to and from Milwaukee the week of the convention including:

A new, nonstop flight between Milwaukee and Washington Reagan airport.

and Washington Reagan airport. 72 additional flights from United's hubs in Chicago O'Hare, New York / Newark , Denver , Washington Dulles and Houston .

/ , , Washington Dulles and . 20 roundtrip flights on larger aircraft.

Democratic National Convention Schedule

United will fly its largest Chicago O'Hare schedule since 2019 for the Democratic National Convention, with more than 530 flights per day on peak days. The schedule includes:

38 additional flights between Chicago O'Hare and Washington Reagan. All flights between the airports on peak convention days will be on Boeing 737 MAX 8, with United's signature interiors.

More than 80 added flights between Chicago O'Hare and cities like Albany , Atlanta , Austin , Baltimore , Boston , Portland , Phoenix , Sacramento , San Diego , San Jose and Seattle .

