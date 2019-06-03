United Airlines & OTG to Host First Ever Airport Drag Brunch at Newark Liberty International Airport Featuring Kennedy Davenport, Produced by Jake Resnicow

Produced by the renowned nightlife impresario, Jake Resnicow, the brunch will feature live entertainment and top-tier talent, including DJ Steve-Sidewalk and brunch host, Harmonica Sunbeam. There will also be epic performances from iconic divas such as Jahlissa A. Ross, Pattaya Hart, Fifi Dubois, Caracol Richards, Daesha Richards and Kennedy Davenport star of the hit TV show RuPaul's Drag Race .

"This was a tremendous opportunity for us to celebrate our LGBTQ+ community and benefit The Trevor Project," noted Eric Brinker, OTG VP of Experience. "With United's partnership, we've been able to provide our guests a truly unique airport experience."

"As a company, embracing the LGBTQ+ community is a priority so that our customers and employees feel welcomed," said Jill Kaplan, United's president for New York and New Jersey. "We are extremely proud to host the inaugural drag brunch in partnership with OTG at Newark Airport in celebration of pride, but equally as enthusiastic to support organizations like The Trevor Project who provide assistance for LGBTQ+ youth."

The Drag Brunch will be held at Novella in Terminal C's Global Bazaar on June 20th from 10:00am until 11:45am, with show design by Louie G and Kriss Mapp.

Prior to and after the brunch, entertainers will travel throughout Terminal C allowing opportunities for passengers to engage in the festivities.

Brunch attendees will comprise of representatives from The Trevor Project, United EQUAL members, MileagePlus® Exclusives auction winners, select media and influencers. To bid in the auction for tickets please visit https://exclusives.mileageplus.com/pride.

The menu will feature brunch favorites including fresh-baked pastries from Mélange Bakery. There will also be a selection of specialty cocktails and mocktails including the TASTE THE RAINBOW featuring fresh berries, lime juice, lemon juice, coconut water and almond syrup and the AROMATIC NECTAR featuring tonic, berry iced tea and lemon juice.

Proceeds and every MileagePlus mile redeemed from the brunch benefit The Trevor Project, with a guaranteed minimum donation on behalf of OTG for $10,000.

The Trevor Project is the world's largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and questioning) young people. The organization operates free and confidential crisis services including its 24/7 phone lifeline, text, and chat programs.

If you or someone you know is feeling hopeless or suicidal, contact The Trevor Project's TrevorLifeline 24/7 at 1-866-488-7386. Counseling is also available 24/7 via chat every day at TheTrevorProject.org/Help, or by texting 678-678.

Novella is located across from Gate C75 in Terminal C.

ABOUT OTG

OTG is a hospitality group that is transforming the airport travel experience for millions of travelers every year. OTG combines world-class hospitality and award-winning cuisine with innovative design and state-of-the-art technology. OTG's restaurants are complemented by the company's tablet experience, which was the first of its kind in the industry. Since 1996, OTG has been redefining the guest experience in airports, transforming the way passengers interact with the terminal. The company is currently one of the leading airport food and beverage operators in North America with more than 350 restaurants and retail locations across 10 airports. For more information, visit OTGexp.com.

ABOUT UNITED

United's shared purpose is "Connecting People. Uniting the World." We are more focused than ever on our commitment to customers through a series of innovations and improvements designed to help build a great experience: Every customer. Every flight. Every day. Together, United Airlines and United Express operate approximately 4,900 flights a day to 355 airports across five continents. In 2018, United and United Express operated more than 1.7 million flights carrying more than 158 million customers. United is proud to have the world's most comprehensive route network, including U.S. mainland hubs in Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, New York/Newark, San Francisco and Washington, D.C. United operates 779 mainline aircraft and the airline's United Express carriers operate 569 regional aircraft. United is a founding member of Star Alliance, which provides service to 193 countries via 28 member airlines. For more information, visit united.com, follow @United on Twitter and Instagram or connect on Facebook. The common stock of United's parent, United Continental Holdings, Inc., is traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol "UAL".

SOURCE United Airlines; OTG