United Airlines Again Named a Top Company for Disability Inclusion

CHICAGO, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- United Airlines was recognized for the fourth consecutive year as a top-scoring company and best place to work for disability inclusion with a perfect score of 100 on the 2019 Disability Equality Index (DEI). The 2019 DEI measured United's inclusion criteria including: culture & leadership; enterprise-wide access; employment practices such as benefits, recruitment, employment, education, retention and advancement, accommodations; community engagement; and supplier diversity.

This latest recognition lauds United's continued investments in inclusion, while specifically citing the airline's recent launch of a Business Resource Group (BRG) for employees with disabilities and allies called "Bridge". The employee-led objectives of Bridge include creating awareness of the experience of being a person with a visible or hidden disability and to provide education and support for groups focused on hiring, developing and retaining talent. This includes highlighting the importance of accessibility throughout all company processes and plans. The launch of this BRG helps support United's efforts to uphold an inclusive and welcoming environment for all.

"United's leadership in advancing disability inclusion practices is about doing what's right and doing what's good for our employees, customers and business," said Lori Bradley, senior vice president of Global Talent Management at United Airlines. "We are proud of this distinction and will continue working to champion these initiatives to ensure we continue to earn a perfect score every year in the future. We thank the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD) and Disability:IN for recognizing United's commitment to diversity."

United's diversity and inclusion initiatives include efforts to build a more inclusive workplace and customer experience. Through these initiatives, the airline demonstrates its commitment to engaging with and advocating for various diverse groups, some of which are the LGBT community, people of color, women, veterans and people with disabilities. United also works with partner organizations to engage people from all backgrounds to build a more diverse aviation industry and works with partner organizations to bridge opportunity divides for underrepresented groups across the economy.

Alongside partner organizations, customers and employees, United will continue working to build the world's most inclusive airline. For more information on United's commitment to diversity and inclusion, visit https://hub.united.com/diversity-inclusion-fact-sheet/.

