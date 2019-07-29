United Airlines and CLEAR Partner to Make Travel Easier for MileagePlus® Members

Beginning today, CLEAR and United are offering free CLEAR membership for Global Services and Premier® 1K® members. In addition, Premier Platinum, Gold and Silver members as well as most United credit card members receive a discounted membership rate of $109 while all other MileagePlus members are eligible for a discounted offer of $119 per year. An annual CLEAR membership retails for $179. To learn more and take advantage of this pricing, customers can visit clearme.com/united and united.com/clear .

"Our new partnership with CLEAR is another proof point of how we are always looking to improve traveling with United, in this case by making the airport experience more convenient for customers," said Luc Bondar, vice president of loyalty and president of MileagePlus at United. "CLEAR's secure and seamless biometric security option creates an expedited travel experience that many of our frequent flyers already use and love. We're excited to partner with CLEAR to expand their presence at our hub airports and to provide all MileagePlus members with either free or deeply discounted memberships."

"It is an incredibly exciting time in the travel industry and we're thrilled to partner with United to deliver easier and more predictable experiences from curb-to-gate and beyond," said Caryn Seidman Becker, CLEAR's chairman and chief executive officer. "Our shared focus on the customer experience will enable us to reduce friction at every touchpoint and help travelers enjoy more of what they love."

CLEAR is changing the way consumers experience the world by transforming the cards in their wallet into a single biometric ID. After a fast, one-time enrollment, CLEAR members enjoy the benefits of easier, more predictable experiences at more than 60 airports, arenas, stadiums and Hertz rental car locations in CLEAR's nationwide network. CLEAR reduces the overall amount of time customers spend at the airport security checkpoint by automating the document check portion of the TSA process. Members verify their identity with a tap of their finger or blink of an eye in dedicated lanes, enabling them to reach physical screening more quickly at airports across the country. Customers who are not currently MileagePlus members who wish to take advantage of this discount can join today at united.com/mileageplus.

In 2019, United is focusing more than ever on its commitment to its customers, looking at every aspect of its business to ensure that the carrier keeps customers' best interests at the heart of its service. In addition to today's announcement, United recently announced that luxury skincare line Sunday Riley will make products exclusively for United customers to experience in amenity kits, released a re-imagined version of the most downloaded app in the airline industry, introduced ConnectionSaver, a new tool dedicated to improving the experience for customers connecting from one United flight to the next and made DIRECTV free for every passenger on 211 aircraft, offering more than 100 channels on seat back monitors on more than 30,000 seats.

About United

United's shared purpose is "Connecting People. Uniting the World." We are more focused than ever on our commitment to customers through a series of innovations and improvements designed to help build a great experience: Every customer. Every flight. Every day. Together, United Airlines and United Express operate approximately 4,900 flights a day to 356 airports across five continents. In 2018, United and United Express operated more than 1.7 million flights carrying more than 158 million customers. United is proud to have the world's most comprehensive route network, including U.S. mainland hubs in Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, New York/Newark, San Francisco and Washington, D.C. United operates 783 mainline aircraft and the airline's United Express carriers operate 561 regional aircraft. United is a founding member of Star Alliance, which provides service to 193 countries via 28 member airlines. For more information, visit united.com, follow @United on Twitter and Instagram or connect on Facebook. The common stock of United's parent, United Airlines Holdings, Inc., is traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol "UAL".

About CLEAR

CLEAR is transforming the way millions of members live, work and travel. Today, CLEAR is powering a frictionless security experience at 60+ U.S. airports, stadiums and other locations nationwide. When you are you, instead of something in your pocket, life is more frictionless, more secure and more predictable. CLEAR's secure identity platform complies with The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) rigorous guidelines for protecting sensitive data and is certified as a Qualified Anti-Terrorism Technology by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. After enrolling at any CLEAR location, members can begin using CLEAR Lanes immediately. For more information on CLEAR, visit http://www.clearme.com.

