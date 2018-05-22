United Airlines and The Private Suite Create a New Luxury Experience at Los Angeles International Airport

Access to The Private Suite will be included in certain business-class fares. United has negotiated a highly preferential rate for use of the exclusive service. The Private Suite experience will initially be available through select corporate travel booking desks and travel agents, and later available for purchase on united.com or through the United app as part of a premium-cabin ticket fare.

United customers flying to or from New York/Newark; Aspen, Colorado; Hawaii; London Heathrow; Los Cabos, Mexico; Melbourne and Sydney, Australia; Shanghai; Singapore; and Tokyo Narita who purchase this service will have access to the exclusive co-branded lounge at The Private Suite's terminal on the LAX airfield. Customers arriving from overseas will be met at the aircraft and escorted to private customs and immigration processing. A Private Suite logistics team of eight people is assigned to each booking, ensuring a seamless airport experience without traffic, lines or wait time.

"We are excited to offer this new experience for our customers who are seeking additional efficiency, comfort, privacy and the ultimate service during their travels," said Janet Lamkin, President, California, for United Airlines. "The partnership with The Private Suite affords our customers the opportunity to enjoy a one-of-a-kind experience that makes travel through LAX the best in class. As California's global airline, our customers expect the best, and United is delivering on that promise."

The Private Suite is owned and operated by Gavin de Becker & Associates, a world-renowned consulting and service firm that handles logistics and protection for many of the world's most prominent people.

"United has created an exceptional service opportunity for its customers, and we're excited to be part of something that's never before existed in commercial air travel," said Joshua Gausman, Co-Founder of The Private Suite.

For more information, visit united.com/privatesuite.

United at LAX

United's hub at LAX is a key gateway, offering service to Latin America, Europe, Asia, Australia and the domestic U.S. network. From Los Angeles, United operates daily nonstop service to five Asia-Pacific destinations, including Melbourne, Tokyo Narita, Shanghai, Sydney and Singapore. At 8,700 miles, the flight between LAX and Singapore holds the record for any airline operating a flight to or from the U.S. The airline also operates nonstop service to London Heathrow, Vancouver, Canada, and five destinations in Mexico, as well as 138 daily flights to destinations across the U.S. Over the last two years, United has invested more than $570 million in its LAX hub.

About United

United Airlines and United Express® operate approximately 4,600 flights a day to 354 airports across five continents. In 2017, United and United Express operated more than 1.6 million flights carrying more than 148 million customers. United is proud to have the world's most comprehensive route network, including U.S. mainland hubs in Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, New York/Newark, San Francisco and Washington, D.C. United operates 750 mainline aircraft, and the airline's United Express carriers operate 545 regional aircraft. The airline is a founding member of Star Alliance™, which provides service to 191 countries via 28 member airlines. For more information, visit united.com, follow @United on Twitter or connect on Facebook. The common stock of United's parent, United Continental Holdings, Inc., is traded on the NYSE under the symbol "UAL."

About The Private Suite

The Private Suite at LAX is a new terminal designed for First and Business Class travelers seeking the highest convenience, privacy, and luxury. Offering a dramatically improved airport experience, The Private Suite includes private TSA screening and Customs processing, private suites for awaiting boarding, and direct-to-aircraft transportation across the airfield. The Private Suite is operated by Gavin de Becker & Associates, the 775-person consulting and service firm that protects many of the world's most prominent people. Headquartered in Los Angeles, Gavin de Becker & Associates has operations in 27 cities and 7 countries. For more information on The Private Suite, visit: www.theprivatesuite.com.

